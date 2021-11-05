World

Helsinki says no to meat at receptions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Photo of James Reno James Reno10 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read




The goal is to reduce the “carbon footprint” of the Finnish capital: making room for plant foods


Also, it will foresee exceptions for “high-level visits and similar events”, organized by Mayor Juhana Vartiainen or other high-level officials. The new rules, designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with products, do not only concern meat: coffee, tea, bananas and other foods must come from “fair trade” producers. In addition, oat milk will replace cow’s milk, while snacks and soft drinks can no longer be served in disposable containers.

The local government said the measures are part of the broader attempt “intended to reduce the climatic impact of food and reduce the amount of natural resources the city uses. “Some MPs from rural Finland, where hunting is still practiced and wild animals are consumed as food, have complained. According to the Finnish Natural Resources Institute, the meat consumption in the country has dropped for two consecutive years, while more and more people choose not to put animals on the table, but plant-based food.


Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno10 hours ago
0 27 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

The summit was not green Eden, but now multilateralism works – La Stampa

4 days ago

Australia reopens its borders after 600 days

3 days ago

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai denounces: “A former deputy premier raped me.” Has the #MeeToo arrived at the Politburo?

20 hours ago

G20, how much does it cost to stay in hotels chosen by politicians

5 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button