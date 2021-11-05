Helsinki says no to meat at receptions to reduce greenhouse gas emissions

Also, it will foresee exceptions for “high-level visits and similar events”, organized by Mayor Juhana Vartiainen or other high-level officials. The new rules, designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions associated with products, do not only concern meat: coffee, tea, bananas and other foods must come from “fair trade” producers. In addition, oat milk will replace cow’s milk, while snacks and soft drinks can no longer be served in disposable containers.

The local government said the measures are part of the broader attempt “intended to reduce the climatic impact of food and reduce the amount of natural resources the city uses. “Some MPs from rural Finland, where hunting is still practiced and wild animals are consumed as food, have complained. According to the Finnish Natural Resources Institute, the meat consumption in the country has dropped for two consecutive years, while more and more people choose not to put animals on the table, but plant-based food.