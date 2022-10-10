Hematology, a pioneer in personalized precision medicine

Ramón García Sanz, president of the Spanish Society of Hematology and Hemotherapy (SEHH), has valued Health and his specialty in the last 40 years. In addition, he has contributed his congratulations to the magazine EL MÉDICO for his 40 years.

On the occasion of the 40th anniversary of EL MÉDICO, could you take stock of your specialty over the last 40 years? What achievements have been achieved?

When I started my Hematology residency, around 1990, there were patients diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) in blast crisis occupying beds on the Hematology floor. Most of them died in less than a month and the luckiest ones lasted two or three months. From diagnosis to death barely three years passed. Today, a patient with this diagnosis can hope to be cured with oral treatment or, at least, to have her disease under control for many years, without affecting her survival. This achievement has only been achieved with research, and with the participation of many different agents: chemists, doctors, statisticians, pharmaceutical companies, study coordinators and even the patients themselves who decided, at the time, to enter a trial clinical.

Investigate to improve. That is the secret of all medical science, and Hematology does not escape this maxim.

We are also after the cure, we can promise the cure of genetic hematological diseases such as thalassemia, hemophilia or sickle cell disease.

Hematologists have been pioneers in personalized precision medicine and continue to be so with innovative advanced therapies, such as hematopoietic transplantation, gene therapy, CAR-T immunotherapy or somatic cell therapy and tissue engineering.

We are in a similar situation in the diagnostic field, with liquid biopsy, new generation massive sequencing techniques or the detection of minimal residual disease.

What has EL MÉDICO contributed to the health panorama?

EL MÉDICO, like Hematology, has been a pioneering publication in its sector, paving the way for many other specialized publications that we have today. It has been able to adapt to the times and has maintained the prestige of a header well recognized by the sector. I would especially highlight its in-depth analysis articles on the most current issues in the sector and its website.

Congratulations to EL MÉDICO Magazine

I can only congratulate EL MÉDICO for these 40 years of experience and hope that it lasts at least another 40 years, because the work it does is very necessary for a sector like ours.