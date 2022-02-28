Hematopoietic cell transplant improves the lives of patients with myeloma

The stem cells travel through the bloodstream to the bone marrow and after 13 days changes can be seen in the patient’s blood.

Dr. Norma Salgado Vilá, hematologist oncologist specializing in bone marrow transplantation at HIMA Hospital in Caguas.

In an interview for the journal Medicine and Public Health, the Dr. Norma Salgado Vila, hematologist oncologist specialist in bone marrow transplantation at Hospital HIMA de Caguasexplained how the transplant works, which has shown significant changes in the lives of patients.

A stem cell transplant is a treatment to consolidate a bone marrow transplant and consists of giving high doses of chemotherapy to rescue the patient from myelosuppressive side effects, explained the specialist.

Stem cells are in the bone marrow and are the precursors of hematopoietic cells, such as white cells that help us fight infections and red cells that carry hemoglobin and platelets and help to coagulate blood, preventing a person from becoming infected. bleed out.

How does it work to avoid side effects?

The transplant process can be divided into two parts: the first, when you obtain the stem cells which are going to be frozen and preserved, and at the time of the treatment the patient receives high doses of chemotherapy; the cells are then thawed and brought to body temperature to be infused into the patient.

The stem cells travel through the bloodstream to the bone marrow and about 13 days after the cells are infused, changes can be seen in the patient’s blood.

“The average durability of a transplant is 2 to 5 years and when a second transplant is performed, in this case the time of progression could be reduced to half the time that the first procedure lasted,” explained the doctor.

Can this transplant be received several times?

Multiple myeloma is a disease that has been described in the literature as incurable, it can be controlled, but we know that at some point it will progress. Therefore, the patient has the opportunity to receive the second transplant, which occurs in most cases in an average of 2 to 5 years after the intervention.

“If the patient has a favorable response to the transplant in less than three months, he could receive a second transplant,” said Dr.

Scientifically, after receiving the transplant, patients have a prognosis of life greater than 10 or 12 years, in addition, it provides them with better survival and quality of life.

Treatments for multiple myeloma began to be used in the 1970s and their evolution has been significant. Today there are several types of transplants, for example, those patients who receive stem cells from other donors who are compatible or those who receive stem cells from their parents, among others.

“There are new drugs in the transplant procedure that provide better survival for patients,” said the specialist.

Myeloma in Puerto Rico

Myeloma disease is not common. According to the expert, who has received between 50 and 60 transplant cases per year on the island. In addition, she highlighted that there are many patients who, after receiving the transplant, go into complete remission.

People who apply to receive a transplant must have a good general condition in the other organs, such as the heart, lungs or kidneys, which must be in optimal conditions to be a transplant candidate.