Hemorrhoids in Children: Symptoms, Causes and Treatment

Piles disease can also affect children. It may also be a symptom of another, more serious disease. We tell you everything you need to know in this article.

Last updated: 22 August 2023

Although hemorrhoids occur more often in adults, it is a condition that can also occur in children. Additionally, symptoms and signs Can bring significant changes to the quality of life Of minors. Therefore, it should be diagnosed and resolved quickly. Below, we tell you everything you need to know about it.

What are Piles?

Hemorrhoids are vascular structures of the submucosa. They are located in the anal canal, even they are called corpus cavernosum recti And one of its functions is to contribute to defecation and prevent stool from passing out. As a result of stretching of the connective tissues the hemorrhoidal vessels become dilated and thrombosed and leak out of the anal canal. Thus, they become symptomatic and cause hemorrhoids.

Classification of piles in children

There are different types of piles which are identified by their symptoms and signs which differ from each other:

external hemorrhoids: They are those that are located in the central area of ​​the anus and are covered with skin. internal hemorrhoids: They are located in the upper region of the anal canal and are covered with epithelium. In turn, they are divided into Grade I (with mild and moderate swelling, without bulging) to Grade IV (with severe swelling, bulging and outside the anus), according to a publication American family doctor.

The manifestations of external and internal hemorrhoids are similar to those in adults.

Although hemorrhoids are painful, they are not life-threatening and often resolve on their own without the need for treatment.

What is the cause of piles in children?

Piles in children They occur more frequently after 2 years of life, that is, when they begin to go to the bathroom., Some risk factors that are commonly associated with its occurrence include the following:

constipation : Relating to type of diet, age, and complications with withdrawal.

: Relating to type of diet, age, and complications with withdrawal. type of bathroom :Habit of sitting on the toilet for a long time.

:Habit of sitting on the toilet for a long time. background Relative.

Relative. Obesity and diseases:The most common cause of hemorrhoids in children is chronic liver failure.

The incidence of hemorrhoids increases due to loosening of the structures with increasing age. This explains the reason It does not happen as often in children under 10,

Also read: 4 tips to prevent obesity in children

Clinical manifestations of hemorrhoids in children

Symptomatic hemorrhoids are called external or internal according to their location. Following are some of the symptoms and signs present in them:

swelling or tumor Perianal.

Perianal. rectal pain Or difficulty sitting.

Or difficulty sitting. Mucus discharge.

is bleeding ,

, Itching.

The signals coming from the children’s body are essential for making accurate and quick diagnosis of hemorrhoids disease. i.e, Minors do not know or do not know how to express their problems Regarding the clinical picture, that is why they express it with crying during bathing-related moments.

You may be interested: Treatment of external hemorrhoids

Medical Options for Hemorrhoids in Children

Conservative treatment is sufficient for the management of external hemorrhoids in children due to its low recurrence rate. In fact, management is based on two fundamental pillars:

Identify and treat the triggering cause. Provide, in the first instance, conservative management with non-surgical and hygienic and dietary care measures.

adequate nutrition and hydration

It is essential that children have a Diet rich in fiber, vegetables and water, Even though he may not like fruits and vegetables, according to his recommendations, their inclusion is essential for the digestive system to function properly. American Academy of Pediatrics, In addition, physical exercise helps keep the intestine healthy and can prevent the appearance of hemorrhoids.

Eating fruits and vegetables keeps the digestive system functioning properly and helps prevent piles.

oral medication

In children under 12 years of age, a diet that does not promote constipation, plenty of water, local analgesics, and hot sitz bath, On the other hand, in patients older than 12 years, venotonic medications may be added for 14 days.

Care Tips and Topical Creams

Sometimes, topical therapeutic options with corticosteroid-based creams can be very useful. However, It is recommended for use in short cycles only Less than 7 days. Even anesthetic creams containing lidocaine are usually indicated, which only temporarily soothe the signs and symptoms of hemorrhoidal disease.

surgical intervention

Thrombosed hemorrhoids require hospitalization and surgical treatment within the first 72 hours. In fact, when it comes to internal hemorrhoids, both ligation, sclerotherapy or cryotherapy, and electrocoagulation can be performed. Like hemorrhoidectomy, or surgical removal of hemorrhoids, it is painful for adults and others. It is generally less well tolerated in pediatric patients.,

Hemorrhoids and quality of life in children

Hemorrhoids in children are not so common, but their presence may be associated with other pathologies. In most cases, there are no other symptoms, so it does not require any further measures other than changing your diet and avoiding constipation. You should know that the quality of life of minors who suffer from hemorrhoids is reduced, so it is essential that they receive the correct treatment.