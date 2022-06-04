Hemsworth shows muscles in search of his lost shirt

Chris Hemsworth He is one of the celebrities who likes to joke the most. And he also lends himself to the recurring memes, jokes and jokes on the internet. So, how could it be otherwise, he has taken advantage of another of his multiple shirtless photos on social networks to show off their muscles and at the same time find an excuse with humor.

“Images of the search party that I have organized to find my lost shirt“, wrote the Australian actor in a publication on Instagram with three photographs. In the first one he is seen perched on a rock, in the second one observes a group of people who were not exactly the avengers and in the third he pretends to look at the horizon. Of course, he appears shirtless in all of them and is not a version of a new Indiana Jones.

Thor fans have picked up the chanca with the same sense of humor. “I hope you never find her,” he defended a comment so that Chris Hemsworth doesn’t stop posting shirtless photos showing off muscles. “I’ve seen her in the Luca’s Tik Tok (Hemsworth)“, Launched another fan to delve into the alleged pique between brothers.” This image has fixed my day “, summed up a third person.

For his part, Chris Hemsworth is now preparing to shoot the biopic of hulk hogan and the one of ‘furious‘, the new sequel to Mad Max, once the promotion ends ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ which co-stars with Natalie Portman and will be released this summer in theaters.

