Hemsworth’s 8-Exercise Barbell Routine

share on the Instagram account of your application to be in shape a routine to do with series. “Adapt at your own pace” Warns the Australian Thor actor in the video in which he himself demonstrates how hard it is to complete all 100 exercises.

Just a few months before it opens ‘Thor: Love & Thunder’, Chris Hemsworth shows that he has not slowed down his training pace. In fact, the actor who puts a face and body to the god of Marvel has shared a routine devised with a bar for his fitness app (Centrfit) that he himself has warned that it can be very hard.

To present your training routine with ten barbell exercisesthe actor of Tyler Rake It has started with good news: only one training unit (the bar) is needed. Then came the warning from Chris Hemsworth: “This monster is not for the faint of heart. Adapt at your own pace.”

The instructions to complete the routine are simple and can be guessed by looking at the video posted by Chris Hemsworth on Instagram. You have to repeat each exercise ten times and move on to the next one without resting.. Of course, mathematics warns us that the eight exercises divided into ten rounds there are 80 exercises in total.

Here’s Chris Hemsworth’s eight-exercise barre routine (10 reps each, whoever can):

Bicep curl to chest height overhead press Overhead triceps extension Squats with the bar on the shoulders Lift from the knees to the chest with the body slightly bent as you move. Flexion of the extended right leg -at the height of a stride- (and the bar in the right arm) Flexion of the extended left leg -at the height of a stride- (and the bar in the left arm) Standing, move the bar from side to side while one end is resting on the ground.

“Can you finish all ten rounds?” They launch as a challenge from Centrfit.

A track… Chris Hemsworth had the hardest time lifting the bar above his head.

