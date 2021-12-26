Hennessey, speed record with the Christmas tree on the roof

There are those who raced here and there by car to try to finish the purchases for Christmas gifts in time and who, on the other hand, thanks to the power of 800 HP, beat the rspeed ecord of a car… with a Christmas tree on the roof.

It is the story of the Texan builder John Hennessey, recently struggling with the Hennessey Venom F5 hypercar which has been sold like hot cakes, but recently the author of a real madness aboard his wife’s four-wheeler. Always over the top, the entrepreneur has in fact targeted a previous record that he himself established, namely the maximum speed reached by a vehicle with the Christmas tree on it. Seen as a guest capable of ruining the aerodynamic penetration of the vehicle, Hennessey did everything to be able to make history again.

Starting from the assumption that those who decide to drive with the Christmas tree in a car are at risk of a fine, the US manufacturer has worked hard to bring the car to maximum power.Audi RS6 Avant’s wife. To tell the truth, only the bodywork remains of the German four-wheeler, because inside the 8-liter V8 twin turbo engine has been boosted by over 200 hp thus leading to an increase in horsepower to 800.

The previous record set was 291 km / h with a modified Jeep Grand Cherokee, a record that was about to fall when Hennessey himself had tried the feat with a Porsche 911 Turbo S which, however, did not go beyond 282 km / h.

The Texan entrepreneur, who understood how to best position the shaft and exploit the power of the new engine, did not give up and debunked the laws of aerodynamics. If without “uncomfortable” passengers, the modified car managed to reach 330 km / h of speed, with the tree a maximum speed of 295 km / h was recorded which shattered the previous record and made history the modified Audi RS6 Avant.

Enthusiasm and euphoria for the record obtained, but to be even happier is the wife of Hennessey himself who will now be able to count on the fastest car ever in the family.