Henry Cavill and Chris Evans, Shakira’s next suitors?

Shakira and Gerard Pique They are going through a bad time, according to the publication of El Periódico. The footballer would have cheated on his partner with another woman. However, the Colombian is not lacking in suitors.

Two actors do not lose sight of the situation between the FC Barcelona player and the renowned singer. Chris Evans and Henry Cavill They have dominated the rumors in recent days as a result of the couple’s crisis.

De Cavill is reminded of his reaction to seeing Shakira walk down the red carpet. The actor was being interviewed and did not avoid turning his head to see the music walking.

The interpreter, however, currently maintains a romantic relationship with Natalie Viscuso. Therefore, it is difficult for there to be changes in this regard.

Chris Evans has been more direct. She decided to follow the coffee artist on Instagram. We do not know if it is for having a conversation with Shakira or for closely following all the news.

Meanwhile, the couple tries to resolve what seems to be their worst moment since their beginnings in 2010. The music had already recently suffered an anxiety attack at the end of May.

The newspaper, who uncovered the information, affirms that the couple would be in separation proceedings due to these latest events. Meanwhile, others wait, waiting for their chance?