Henry Cavill and Superman is it over? Dwayne Johnson spills the beans

In the middle of a question and answer session at Comic-Con in San Diego, Dwayne Johnson innocently dropped a big clue about the future of Henry Cavill in the role of Superman.

Is the spectators’ favorite Superman ready to put on the cape again? At the risk of disappointing many fans of the DC universe, and more particularly of Henry Cavill in the role of Clark Kent, it seems that the actor has definitely drawn a line under this era.

Dwayne Johnson opens up about playing Superman

From July 21 to 24, the famous San Diego Comic-con took place, a famous comic book festival where the next novelties from the iconic DC and Marvel universes are traditionally announced. The presence of Henry Cavill at the event was also expected … but he never showed up.

Is this a way of expressing his desire to turn the page with DC? You are free to judge, but this does not mean that the fans have nothing to eat since a certain Dwayne Johnson drops an unexpected clue about the role of Superman. In a question and answer session dedicated to the film Black Adam, the main actor hinted that the role of Superman was vacant.

” I’ll just say that. I will stop there »

As part of the promotion for the movie Black Adam, which is due out next October, a fan takes the microphone to ask who was stronger between Superman and Black Adam, to which The Rock responds: “ That’s a great question […] Weight level, they are quite close. I guess it all probably depends on who is playing Superman; I’ll just say that. I’ll stop there”, notedSo the actor before hearing boos from disgruntled fans that Henry Cavill will no longer play Superman.

Dwayne Johnson response to who would win the fight between Superman or Black Adam #BlackAdam#SDCCpic.twitter.com/uRZCj19CTL — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 23, 2022

In the event that Superman’s position is indeed vacant, this represents a real blow to fans of the DC Universe and supporters of Henry Cavill, who then embodies the role of Clark Kent since 2013. Luckily, we’ll still get to see him as Geralt on the show. The Witcherwhose third season is in preparation on Netflix.