Henry Cavill announces the end of filming of Enola Holmes 2

Henry Cavill has entrusted to his Instagram account the communication of the end of the filming of the sequel of Enola Holmes. Cavill returns to wearing the role of Sherlock Holmes, inheriting them from Robert Downey Jr. e Benedict Cumberbatch, next to Millie Bobby Brown who will be Enola again, the younger sister of the Holmes family, determined to follow in the footsteps of her famous brother.

The video does not provide any details about the film, but it does inform us that the actor was at work on the last day of shooting and that he was reluctant to exercise due to the darkness. The actor has been shown to care about his physical well-being and often posts motivational posts on his feed that encourage fans to prioritize exercise and a healthy life in a positive way.

