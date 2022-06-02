¿Henry Cavill, behind Shakira? The ‘sad’ truth of the viral video – People – Culture

A universe of conspiracies has unleashed on social networks in recent days a video of actor Henry Cavill watching Shakira on a red carpet and the possible rupture between the barranquillera and Gerard Piqué due to an alleged infidelity on the part of the footballer.

Internet users have turned to support the Colombian singer and already imagine a new romance with one of the most attractive actors in Hollywood. However, the story has several inconsistencies.

In the video that has recently gone viral, Cavill is seen when he is being interviewed by a journalist and his attention is captured by the arrival of Shakira. “Is that Shakira?” asks the actor, visibly surprised and fascinated. Proof of this is that he cannot concentrate on the interview again.

The recording began to circulate a few days ago and it began to be ensured that the episode had occurred at the Cannes Festival that took place a few weeks ago, where Shakira stole her eyes in a fabulous black dress.

The reality is that the video is from seven years ago. It happened in 2015, in the red carpet of the movie Operation UNCLE, where Cavill and Shakira actually coincided.

In addition, it should be noted that this year was the first time that Shakira attended the Cannes Film Festival. She thus confirms it in an Instagram post.

Another of the recent statements circulating in the res is that the singer began to follow the actor on Instagram, which is very likely not recent because both celebrities have known each other for several years.

Although they are getting stronger Rumors of the separation of Shakira and Piqué, who have been together for 12 years and have two childrenthis has not yet been confirmed by either of them, so it could be just another rumor.

But in the event that Shakira separated and was available for a new relationship, this is not the only obstacle that separates her from Henry Cavill, since the actor currently has a romantic relationship with Natalie Viscuso, with whom he has been a little over a year.

Viscuso is the vice president of ‘Legendary Entertainment’, a film production company responsible for hits like ‘Dune’, ‘Pacific Titans’ and ‘Godzilla vs Kong’.

The actor just a few days ago shared a photo on Instagram with his girlfriend, whom he would have met during the filming of ‘Enola Holmes’, where she was involved and he played the role of the protagonist’s brother, Sherlock Holmes.

