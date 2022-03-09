Henry Cavill, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro star in new movies on Apple TV+

This Tuesday, we live a new Apple Eventin which the popular technology company from California presented its new devices, where they stood out presentations such as those of the iPhone SE, Mac Studio, as well as a new generation of iPad Air.











Henry Cavill in Argylle (Apple TV Plus).





However the Apple CEO Tim Cook began the presentation of products with the next releases of Apple TV Plus, the platform for streaming of the house.

In addition, they announced that a few more movies will come out in the course of this year. The first announced was Spiriteda musical adaptation of the original book by Charles Dickens with performances by Ryan Reynolds, Will Ferrell and Jen Tullock under the direction of Sean Anders and John Morris.

In the field of animation, it will come luckya film directed by Peggy Holmes that tells the story of a fight between fantastic organizations of good and bad luck, which secretly affect everyday life.

Also, it arrives Argylea movie with Ariana DeBose, Dua Lipa and Henry Cavill under the direction of Matthew Vaughn who promises to tell the adventures of a complicated mission.

On the other hand, it comes Cha Cha Real Smootha directed feature film written by and starring Cooper Raiff who, in the company of Dakota Johnson and Evan Assantetells the story of a young man who becomes friends with a mother and her autistic daughter.

There will also be films like WeCrashedstarring Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway; and Killers of the Flower MoonDirected by Martin Scorsese with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro.

As if this were not enough, Apple TV Plus will expand its contents with Friday Night Baseball, that is, cwill begin broadcasting live baseball competition on Friday nights in countries like United States, Mexico, Canada, Australia, Brazil, Japan, Puerto Rico, South Korea, and the United Kingdom.

