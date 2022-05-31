Henry Cavill thought he saw Shakira at an event and his reaction went viral on TikTok (video) | Famous
For example, in May 2022, the singer of ‘Hips don’t lie’ attended the Cannes Festival for the first time and with her elegant ‘total black’ look, which highlighted her stylized figure, she captivated the gala cameras.
Henry Cavill’s reaction to believing he saw Shakira: video
Through social networks, Internet users revived a video in which you can see the reaction of the protagonist of “Man of Steel” believing that he saw Shakira on a red carpet.
The unexpected moment occurred in 2015, during the premiere of the movie ‘The Man From UNCLE’ in New York. Directed by Guy Ritchie, the film was directed by Armie Hammer and co-starred Henry Cavill.
In the recording, shared by TikTok users, the actor is seen during an interview at the event. In the background, some voices are heard and he quickly turns to see who is walking the red carpet.
After looking back at her interviewer, she turns back and finally asks if “that’s Shakira” with a big smile on her face. Obtaining no answer, the interpreter laughs and continues talking.
Henry’s reaction to believing that Shakira is in the same place as him immediately caused a furor among Internet users, who made some clips in which, presumably, the celebrities are at the same gala, although it should be clarified that they are only montages.
“I loved him”, “His face says it all”, “I never wanted to be someone else, but today I want to be Shakira”, “She is a supergirl”, “Long live Latin beauty”, “Shakira is a goddess, perfect” and “Today I met envy” are just some of the funny comments about the reaction of the interpreter of Superman.
On the other hand, some followers of the protagonist of the series ‘The Witcher’ did not hesitate to admit that they would like to “be Shakira” to attract the attention of the handsome actor.
Shakira does follow Henry Cavill on Instagram
Through her Instagram account, the also composer shares with her fans some of her best snapshots, upcoming projects and fun dances.
But something that caught the attention of Internet users is that, among the 151 people that the Colombian follows on the social network, is Henry Cavill.
But Shakira’s heart has already had an owner for more than a decade: it’s Piqué
The soccer player and the singer met during the Soccer World Cup in 2010, in South Africa. It was until a year later that the celebrities formalized their relationship.
Currently, Shakira continues to conquer the world of music with songs like “Te congratulations”, “Girl Like Me”, “Blackmail” and “Don’t Wait Up”.
For his part, Henry Cavill is a renowned Hollywood star who, in addition to being considered one of the most handsome celebrities according to science, has conquered the public with productions such as ‘Enola Holmes’, ‘Justice League’, ‘Man of Steel’ and ‘The Witcher’.
Tell us, what did you think of Henry’s reaction when he believed he saw Shakira at the gala where he was?