Henry Cavill, Vin Diesel… And other famous geeks

If we asked you what celebrities like Margot Robbie, Henry Cavill or Vin Diesel have in common, what would you answer? Do not think about the easy answer: we do not mean that they succeed in Hollywood, but that they are recognized geeks. In addition to the success in his movies and series, he also they share the pride of being great geeks and to recognize it without any problem. And it is that celebrities are not always recording or promoting, they also have their moments of total disconnection in which they take the opportunity to satisfy their strangest vices… With Harry Potter or playing video games.

We have elaborated a list of celebrities who have recognized being authentic geeks from well-known sagas such as ‘Harry Potter’, ‘The Lord of the Rings’ or ‘Star Wars’, even dressing up as characters, others have curious hobbies such as fixing computers (surely this story sounds familiar) and others dedicate a long time to become addicted to video games like Street Fighter.