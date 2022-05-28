Henry Cavill, Vin Diesel… And other famous geeks
If we asked you what celebrities like Margot Robbie, Henry Cavill or Vin Diesel have in common, what would you answer? Do not think about the easy answer: we do not mean that they succeed in Hollywood, but that they are recognized geeks. In addition to the success in his movies and series, he also they share the pride of being great geeks and to recognize it without any problem. And it is that celebrities are not always recording or promoting, they also have their moments of total disconnection in which they take the opportunity to satisfy their strangest vices… With Harry Potter or playing video games.
We have elaborated a list of celebrities who have recognized being authentic geeks from well-known sagas such as ‘Harry Potter’, ‘The Lord of the Rings’ or ‘Star Wars’, even dressing up as characters, others have curious hobbies such as fixing computers (surely this story sounds familiar) and others dedicate a long time to become addicted to video games like Street Fighter.
Perhaps he is the most fikir geek on the list. The actor surprised on Instagram with an image in which he appeared fixing a computer from scratch, sharing videos of the entire process. In addition, he is a user of several video games and likes to play tabletop classics such as Warhammer 40K, for which he has an extensive miniature army to enter into a fictional war with figurines that he paints by hand.
Margot Robbie told on the television program The Graham Norton Show that she is a very geek of everything that has to do with Harry Potter. In fact, there is a photograph of her in her teens with glasses reading one of the wizard’s books, of which she herself says that “I don’t need glasses, I lied to the ophthalmologist because I wanted to have them like the ones in Harry Potter”
Oscar Isaac is on everyone’s lips after giving life to Disney+’s ‘Moon Knight’, a role that he has surely been very excited to play because the actor has confessed that his favorite movie is ‘Star Wars: Return of the Jedi’. In addition, we also know of his mastery to always win the Street Fighter video game.
The ‘Fast & Furious’ actor has been a player of the classic board game ‘Dungeons & Dragons’ since he was a teenager! He is also a reader of JRR Tolkien, since he has used the name of Melkor, the central villain of ‘The Silmarillion’, to use as a tattoo for his character.
Megan Fox is a huge collector of ‘Lord of the Rings’ comics and loves anime like Sailor Moon. Even Simon Pegg has said that he has shared long conversations with her about the ‘X-Men’ comics and about zombie movies like ‘Rise of the Dead’. Quite a freak surprise.
The actor’s real name when he was born was Nicolas Kim Coppola, but he decided to change his name and adopt the surname of Marvel superhero Luke Cage. There is nothing. But there’s more: his passion for comics is such that he named one of his sons Kal-El, after Superman! In 2002 he auctioned off a collection of DC comics for $1.6 million and in 2011 he sold the iconic Action Comics 1 (Superman’s first appearance) for a total of $2.1 million, setting a world record at the time.
‘World of Warcraft’ was one of the great passions of the actress, spending many hours a day playing. Until in 2012 she realized that this was harming her life and her profession, so she decided to leave online battles.
“I’m a new Star Wars fan,” Radcliffe said after starting to watch the Star Wars movies after jumping into the “Star Wars” craze with the new trilogy. He has even visited the set of ‘The Force Awakens’.
