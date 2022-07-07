Henry Cavill’s Superman Could Appear Alongside The Rock In Next DC

Since the famous Snyder Cut, we know Warner’s propensity to submit to the wishes of DC fans. Today, some are calling for a meeting between Superman and the antihero black adam.

Bad teddy bear or nice bully? After watching the trailer for Black Adam, the answer is not decided on the trajectory of the overpowered antihero who will join the DC universe this fall. The French release is set for October 19, 2022 (i.e. almost two months to the day before the rest of Shazam!), which should give us plenty of time to speculate.

A rumor swells across the Atlantic, on the possible meeting between the new hyper nag character of the DC universe and his illustrious predecessor: the Superman by Henry Cavill. In question, a really mysterious tweet from The Rock, we let you take a look at it for yourselves.

From back in the day when I was wrestling in flea markets for $40 bucks a match, all the way to now.

I’ve learned to always listen to the audience because they will always lead you to where you need to go.

I hear you & I always got you ????????????#BlackAdam @SevenBucksProd https://t.co/gqFlDwb8ud —Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 1, 2022

From the day I was fighting for 40 bucks a game until today, I have learned to always listen to what the audience wants because it always gets you where you need to go. I hear you and I always support you.

Here is a rhetoric not very different from that of his employers: we remember the announcement of Zack Snyder’s Justice League in 2020, after several months of activism on the part of fierce tweeters. This time, The Rock responded to a fan who had posted a montage of the skin-tight suits of the two vigilantes with this message: “I don’t care if there are cameos or not… But frankly if there are…”. Will Henry Cavill make an appearance in the next DC? It wouldn’t be such a far-fetched idea.

Not fast, but furious!

First, because in the comics, the two characters have crossed paths many times. Then because they both have superhuman strength, which would certainly give rise to a titanic confrontation between two magnificent pairs of steroid biceps… Finally, because The Rock himself has maintained for months that he would like to witness a battle between the two iron men. When is the sequel to Batman v Superman ?

For the moment, it is still a little early to affirm with certainty the appearance of Superman (and Henry Cavill!) in black adam. It will be necessary to wait a little more than three months to have the heart net … Especially since the discreet cameos in Shazam! and Peacemaker reminded us that the Kryptonian could appear without the face of his British interpreter. To be continued…

Towards a silhouette cameo?

black adam will be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who previously directed The Rock on the set of Jungle Cruise. In the casting, are also announced Aldis Hodge, Quintessa Swindell, Noah Centineo and of course the legendary Pierce Brosnan.