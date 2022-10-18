Henry Cavill’s Superman sequel made official, here’s how Dwayne Johnson made DC fans’ dream come true

Dwayne Johnson did it! Having listened to the fans, he established himself with DC Movies and some Warner and managed to organize the return of the Superman of Henry Cavill within the DCEU. And the best part is that a new movie man of steel should be dedicated to this one!

Superman back in the DCEU very soon

It has certainly improved in quality over the years, but the DCEU still struggles to compete against the fierce competition that Marvel’s MCU represents. It must be said that on the side of DC, we did not really know for a long time what to do with this extended cinematic universe yet very rich in possibilities. After a first man of steel generally well received and having featured a fan favorite Superman, the super/anti-hero played by Henry Cavill has fallen into limbo after batman v superman then Justice League.

We therefore thought we would not see the actor again one day take on the role of the hero from Krypton, but it was without counting on the influence of Dwayne Johnson at Hollywood. Remember: recently, we learned that the one who will play Black Adam very soon at the cinema had worked behind the scenes to ensure that Cavill’s Superman returned to the DCEU, this beginner [SPOILER] by a cameo, apparently shot last September, in Black Adam [FIN DE SPOILER]. But the return of Superman is becoming clearer today.

Man of Steel 2 : you can thank Dwayne Johnson!

According to our colleagues from The Hollywood Reporter, it is indeed Dwayne Johnson who would be at the origin of the return of Henry Cavill’s Superman within the DCEU. The former WWE star reportedly first turned to DC Films president Walter Hamada, who reportedly refused. He would then have directly addressed the officials of Warner Bros. Pictures, Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy, who would have accepted the idea.

Beyond the cameo which we should therefore witness in black adam, the return of Henry Cavill would translate concretely into a sequel to man of steelwhich would be produced by Charles Roven and whose screenwriters would not yet be named. The other particularly exciting big project is a film in which Black Adam and Superman would face each other, a bit like a Batman V Superman. In any case, this is what Dwayne Johnson would like, although the idea is barely embryonic at the moment. Anyway, it seems that the DCEU is finally about to rise from its ashes: remember that The Flash and Aquaman 2 are also eagerly awaited!