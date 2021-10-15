News

Henry Ford had already imagined bitcoin a century ago!

Almost 100 years ago, on December 4, 1921, Henry Ford discussed an idea he conceived in the New York Tribune. The title of the published article was called “Ford would replace gold with energy currency by stopping wars”. Ford is well known for developing the assembly line technique and creating one of the first mass-produced US automobiles. Ford’s concept of energy currency describes a digital currency very similar to Satoshi Nakamoto’s bitcoin, also due to the scarcity of availability. Not only would Ford’s energy currency be backed by energy measured in kilowatt hours (kWh), but it would also be “issued only for a certain defined amount and for a specific purpose.”

It has always been understood that Henry Ford was way ahead of his time, but he also thought of a concept very similar to that described in the bitcoin white paper. Ford also had a planned location to kick off the idea at Muscle Shoals Dam. The treacherous and wild Muscle Shoals section of the Tennessee River indeed produces a lot of power as the dam provides electricity, flood control and water supply.

Ford’s editorial on the energy currency in the New York Tribune also targeted bankers. “It’s very simple when you analyze it,” Ford pointed out. “The cause of all wars is gold. We will demonstrate to the world two things, first, the practicability, second, the opportunity to eliminate gold as the basis of the currency and replace the world’s imperishable natural wealth in its place.

“Almost everyone in the world, except newspapers and bankers, recognizes that civilization has entered a new era. Newspapers don’t see it and international bankers don’t want to see it – it would mean changes in world finance and bankers are always opposed to changes ”.

