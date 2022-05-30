Henry Golding, star of ‘Crazy Rich Asians’, shows his mansion in Los Angeles

Henry Golding has become one of the protagonists of romantic movies loved ones, the most important role being the one he played in the film ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ in 2018.

Another success of the actor was ‘Last Christmas, an original Netflix movie that premiered in 2019 and where he shared the leading character with Emilia Clarke.

In real life Golding, who is an American of Malay descent, He has a wife named Liv Lo and a daughter named Lyla.. The three of them live in a nice residence in Los Angeles, California, which they recently remodeled.

The couple hired the Singapore studio Only Way Is Up (OWIU) to will be in charge of the design of the exterior spaces and the result was so striking that the specialized magazine ‘Architectural Digest’ approached the property to photograph and review it.

According to the magazine, the result of the design shows the cultures of both: American, European and Asian. This is combined with the minimalism to which both bet.

When they were looking for their new home, they were clear that they needed a space surrounded by nature, which will help them calm down the busy work time they have. They made it.

Although the interior of the property is very modern and sophisticated, worthy of a romantic movie star living in Los Angeles, all the spotlight is taken outside with ideal spaces to spend time outdoors.

It has nice seats. hot tub and outdoor kitchen with everything you need to spend evenings with family and friends. The luxury in this property can be seen in the materials with which each decorative element was made.

In addition to being luxurious, this is a house designed in an environmentally conscious way. The aforementioned terrace was made with post-consumer and reclaimed wood.

Liv Lo, wife of the actor, shared on her social networks several of the photos that the magazine took of her and she boasted excitedly with her followers and other curious. She was very grateful to the team that was in charge of designing this space where the three of them can breathe fresh air and share.

