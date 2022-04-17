Entertainment

Henry Golding to star in the film adaptation of ‘Downtown Owl’

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the star of ‘Snake Eyes: The Origin‘, Henry Golding has signed on to star in a future film adaptation of Chuck Klosterman’s 2008 novel,‘Downtown Owl’. The film will be directed by Lily Rabe (‘American Horror Story’) and Hamish Linklater (‘Midnight Mass’), who will make their directorial debut with this project, which will feature a script written by Linklater himself.

Set in the fictional town of Owl, North Dakota, the story centers on three residents: an old man who spends his afternoons reminiscing at the local coffee shop, a depressed high school backup quarterback, and a new English teacher from the same high school. . Their lives, along with those of the other residents of the city, will be disrupted by a snow storm.

Completing the cast will be Ed Harris, Vanessa Hudgens, Finn Wittrock, Jack Dylan Grazer, August Blanco Rosenstein and Lily Rabe herself. It is a Rabe, Linklater, Bettina Barrow and Rebecca Green production for Kill Claudio Productions, with Tom McLeod, Laura Rister, Lee Broda and Joel Michaely serving as executive producers.

Also producing will be Sony’s Stage 6 Films, with Eric Charles and Elizabeth Grave overseeing the project on behalf of the studio.

Source link

Photo of James James2 hours ago
0 25 1 minute read

Related Articles

Rihanna, Amel Bent, Nabilla… Pregnancy in majesty

52 seconds ago

“La Chica del Clima”, Yanet García, shows her shapely rear guard by the pool with a blue bikini

8 mins ago

Drew Barrymore’s ‘signature dish’ was takeout, now it’s her ‘smoked’ spaghetti

10 mins ago

The atypical reaction of Thierry Henry when comparing R9 to Cristiano Ronaldo (video)

12 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button