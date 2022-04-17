Henry Golding to star in the film adaptation of ‘Downtown Owl’

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the star of ‘Snake Eyes: The Origin‘, Henry Golding has signed on to star in a future film adaptation of Chuck Klosterman’s 2008 novel,‘Downtown Owl’. The film will be directed by Lily Rabe (‘American Horror Story’) and Hamish Linklater (‘Midnight Mass’), who will make their directorial debut with this project, which will feature a script written by Linklater himself.

Set in the fictional town of Owl, North Dakota, the story centers on three residents: an old man who spends his afternoons reminiscing at the local coffee shop, a depressed high school backup quarterback, and a new English teacher from the same high school. . Their lives, along with those of the other residents of the city, will be disrupted by a snow storm.

Completing the cast will be Ed Harris, Vanessa Hudgens, Finn Wittrock, Jack Dylan Grazer, August Blanco Rosenstein and Lily Rabe herself. It is a Rabe, Linklater, Bettina Barrow and Rebecca Green production for Kill Claudio Productions, with Tom McLeod, Laura Rister, Lee Broda and Joel Michaely serving as executive producers.

Also producing will be Sony’s Stage 6 Films, with Eric Charles and Elizabeth Grave overseeing the project on behalf of the studio.