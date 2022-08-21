Henry Martin: age, career, wife, Mexican player

In addition, the mexican soccer player He has been part of the Mexican National Team since 2015, although at first his participation in the team was not so important and, in fact, led him to be replaced for a time by Raúl Jiménez. However, in 2018 he returned to the team and scored his first goal against Costa Rica.

How much does Henry Martin make?

According to the website called Salary Sports, which is dedicated to calculating the salary of athletes, Henry Martin earns a salary of $900,000 for each season.

Who is the wife of Henry Martin?

Henry Martin He is married to Gabriela Peach Peach, with whom he has two young children: a boy and a girl. Neither of them is over 10 years old. In fact, the little boy was born just in 2020. The family lives in Mérida, Yucatán and they have a life full of luxuries, since they usually show off their luxury cars and some other tastes that they enjoy having.

For example, on social networks he has proudly shown his Infiniti QX70 car, which has a value of 90,000 dollars and has a V6 engine that reaches a speed of up to 212 kilometers per hour, in addition to an acceleration of less than seven seconds to reach 100 kilometers per hour.

Currently, Henry Martin He is a fundamental part of the Club América line-up, since the Águilas striker is the leading scorer in Apertura 2022 with five goals. However, it is known that a team from Portugal is already targeting the Mexican player. Apparently, Sporting Lisbon wants to have the 29-year-old player in their ranks, who caught the attention of the experts after his performance in the friendly matches that Club América is playing in the United States, especially in the matches against Manchester City and Real Madrid. We will have to keep track of this player because he seems to promise a great future.