Henry Martín and his crisis due to lack of goal: people have been tough

The goals have been absent from Henry Martin in this tournament, since He only adds two annotations so far in Clausura 2022 and that situation is already beginning to despair the azulcrema fans that in every chance he gets he boos the yucatecan because they feel that it has been left to duty in recent tournaments.

Given the situation, the attacker stated that the fans have been very hard on himbut he understands his role and hope all this will help you get out of the rut in which it is located.

“We listen to everything. When entering the court and when leaving I have heard the booit is a situation that all the forwards go through and it has been lengthening for me; The best thing about the situation is that I have had situations and if it wasn’t that I would feel more frustrated. What people say is there and there is little time to judge a person or claim, It’s been hard but it’s fine and it helps me to be stronger and workdownload mores”, he said at a press conference.

Martin explained that on some occasion he fell into despair for not scoring and what was then that found refuge in his companions and family trying to get out of this situation.

“It’s difficult, in past games I fell into despairthere are streaks in which in the third game you score and now several games have passed and it has not happened to me; you fall into desperation and demotivation and you cling to family and colleaguesit is very easy to fall into depression, but you must get out of it because if you get stuck in what people say you sink deeper and I’ve hit rock bottom in that sense and I no longer have to go down and it is more mental and when I get out of it I will be stronger mentally”.

He does not lose the illusion of going to Qatar 2022

The American striker is one of the strikers who is in the fight to be on the final list of Gerardo Martino to be part of Tri in it Qatar World Cupbut he doesn’t worry about seeing other strikers scoring goals.

“I don’t worry about others, I care about mine and reversingthen I’ll see if it’s enough for me or not to reach the World Cup, but I have to try to compete”.