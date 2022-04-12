Sports

Henry Martín sounds to reach Chivas as a reinforcement

A little less than two months before the end of the Clausura 2022 of Liga MX, the Soccer Stove is already beginning to heat up in the Mexican Soccer and now the rumor of a supposed negotiation between the directors of the America club and the Chivas Rayadas from Guadalajara in which the creams would yield to their striker Henry Martin by a red and white footballer.

Unofficially, it is claimed that Chivas Y America they will try to do business again, as happened in the winter transfer market, when it was revealed that they had a pre-agreement for the exchange between Uriel Antuna and Sebastián Córdova, which fell through due to the refusal of the azulcrema player, who ended up in the rows of UANL Tigers.

According to rumours, in America they no longer consider Henry Martín for the next tournament and will seek the arrival of a new center forward, for which they would be accepting an offer from Chivas that includes the file of a player who was not revealed. name.



The supposed exchange would rekindle the controversy in the fans of both clubs, since they do not agree that they have exchanges of players or direct transfers with their footballers, in addition to the fact that Henry Martín has openly expressed his refusal to play with Guadalajara.

It was in March 2021 when Ricardo Peláez had a slip and assured that he would not hesitate to sign Henry Martín, words that found an echo in the voice of the Yucatecan, who appreciated the gesture, but rejected the idea of ​​reaching Chivas.

“America has very good players. If I had to choose, I would take Sebastián Córdova and Henry Martin”, admitted Peláez.

“I think he shouldn’t have said that. It was wrong. He’s saying that the players he has haven’t filled him out. One appreciates that they notice one. I’m happy here. I’m not going to make any changes. Thank you very much, but no. ..” replied Martin.

In addition to these statements, the Yucatecan has ‘mocked’ Chivas during the last Clásicos, where he has scored some goals for them, reliving controversial celebrations that affected Chivas’ fans.

