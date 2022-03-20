Henry “Moncho” Lebrón severely punishes “Escorpión” Ruiz and defeats him by knockout in the seventh round at Madison Square Garden

2022-03-19

The boxer Honduran Josec “Scorpion” Ruiz He was defeated at Madison Square Garden in New York, where he faced the Puerto Rican Henry “Moncho” Lebron. The combat of 8 rounds culminated with a technical knockout in the seventh round, despite the annoyance of the native of the Limón community, who argued that he felt in optimal conditions to continue, despite this the decision was made by the judge and as such, the Puerto Rican celebrated on the ropes his victory number 15, while in the blue corner sadness and disappointment were obvious. The first assault of the combat allowed to show the quality of the rival, Henry Lebron He was more aggressive and attacked the Scorpion with different combinations, the left-handed jab being his main weapon, while the Honduran dedicated himself more to studying his adversary, his face denoted a high level of concentration, in the face of the islander’s constant attacks. The second round continued along the same path, physically imposing Lebrón took the lead and continued looking for ways to hurt his rival, defensively Ruiz resisted without setbacks, despite this he achieved very little offensively.

Due to a push, Ruiz fell to the canvas and before the end of the assault, the bad blood between the two was demonstrated by exchanging glances that stopped the fighters from going to their corners and that seemed eternal. With a majority in favor of the undefeated Puerto Rican, the completely packed stands began to hear “Moncho”, while the Honduran continued to resist, the fight, although it did not look easy, the smile of a man who achieved his dream of fighting in the Madison Square Garden it denoted that he enjoyed standing in the ring, especially when he called him to box, suddenly silence fell in the ring. Hulu Theaters. Henry Lebron continued to show its quality, Jose C his gallantry and desire to achieve something important, with each round it became more difficult to achieve victory, despite this he did not stop believing, at the end of the day, it is faith that has kept him firm in boxing for a decade , in which it has had little or no support, has managed to stand out.

While the tactics of the Puerto Rican, who constantly stepped on Ruiz’s feet, ended up being a factor that prevented the Honduran from finishing the fight, in the end he showed his annoyance at what happened. SUMMARY OF THE MINUTE BY MINUTE OF THE FIGHT End of the fight: The judge of the fight decides to put an end to the fight because the Honduran could no longer resist and gives Puerto Rican Henry Lebrón the winner in the seventh round, one final.

Josec “Scorpion” Ruiz He has received strong blows from Lebrón and is staggering, at any moment he could fall. The sixth round begins where the Puerto Rican will seek to knock out the catracho boxer. 7:05: The fifth round ends, Escorpión tried to damage his rival, but the Puerto Rican looked pretty fast. Henry’s trainer tells him that he must finish him in the sixth. 7:00 PM: SunThe fifth round of this fight that takes place at the Hulu Theater of Madison Square Garden has begun. 6:59: The fourth round ends and Lebrón landed at least three blows to the face of the Honduran who resists falling. 6:56 p.m.: The fourth round of this fight begins We are in the middle of the fight. 6:54: The third round ends where the Honduran is clearly being outclassed. 6:50: Up and down punches from the Puerto Rican in the third round, the Honduran clearly outmatched. 6:53: Ruiz is harshly punished by the Puerto Rican and has won the first three rounds. 6:50 PM: Josec Ruiz is already fighting against Lebrón and at the moment he is in the third round. 6:40 PM: Josec Ruiz is already in the ring and at any moment the fight against Henry Lebrón will start.

6:10 PM: The evening started with the first fight between Armani Almestica and Eliseo Villalobos agreed to 6 rounds. 5:25 PM: The fight is scheduled for 8 rounds, it is the third fight of the evening that has as its main feature the duel between Édgar Berlanga vs. Steve Rolls to 10 rounds in the super middleweight category. 5:15 PM: Opsa group correspondent Eduardo Solano has been at the Hulu Theater in Madison Square Garden since early.