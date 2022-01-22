Henry scares, Dzeko makes up for the deadline – Corriere.it

from Alessandro Bocci

The leaders risk a second consecutive draw, but in the 90th minute the Bosnian makes up for it. Di Barella the momentary 1-1 between the protests of Venice

Inter win at the last breath and still recover, the third in the last four games after the one with Juve in the Super Cup and against Empoli in the Italian Cup. The three-point goal was signed by Dzeko in the ninetieth, breaking a spell that had lasted for forty days and that allowed the leaders to try to escape. The queen extends to plus five over second-placed Milan and tonight Simone Inzaghi will be able to get comfortable in front of the television to watch the match between the Rossoneri and Juventus. First, however, he will do well to analyze the hesitations of his gang in a victory like a script, but much more complicated and tiring than expected also due to the poor conditions of the field. Inter are not the same as always. Lazy, soft, tired, for long minutes powerless in front of the organized Venice, which Covid has not distorted and which has remained in the game until the end, closing every passage and starting on the counterattack.

However, in moments like this, what matters is the result. Now the break will allow the Nerazzurri to find the pace and energy to face a nightmare month, the derby, the face to face with Mourinho in the Italian Cup and again the away match in Naples and Liverpool in the Champions League. Thick matches. Inter will have to face them with a different spirit. The one who suffers in front of the Venice leaves a lot to be desired. They lack the rhythm, the intensity, the hunger, the quality of the game. The dribble is slow and the team gets lost in an ugly match, one of the worst of the Nerazzurri. Brozovic’s direction is lazy, the insertions of Barella and Calhanoglu almost non-existent, the ball turn predictable. Inter always keeps the ball in the game, but without causing trouble for Venezia, which closes and relaunches the action well. Not even Henry’s goal, born from a long cross from Ampadu and to which Skriniar’s inattention contributes, wakes up the Nerazzurri. Inter shakes up just before the interval when Darmian manages to break through on the right, Perisic’s left-footed volley is countered by Lezzerini and turns into Barella’s great chance, who scores the second goal of the season after the one against Bologna.

It looks like the turning point, it’s not. The game, even in the second half, has a slow pace, so different from the usual script. And Dzeko, the man who will get the team out of trouble, before the winning header, is the most wasteful: the Bosnian does not take advantage of Lezzerini’s indecision, kicking to the stars from two steps and then, always with his head, fails to give strength to the ball. Inzaghi, in his moment of desperation, experiences three quality changes at the same time. The long bench is a great asset, Vidal and Sanchez enter well, but Dumfries is the decisive man, his cross after a peremptory shot on the right is a sugared almond that Dzeko does not waste. The coach breathes a sigh of relief: «The changes were decisive. The team is mentally tired. The market? During the week we will meet with the president and managers ». Dzeko jokes about it: «Simone understands football. He didn’t take me away, he knows that I can solve matches even at the last minute ». And Inter flies beyond their limits.