Hepatitis C, free screening begins in Emilia-Romagna

It will concern those born between 1969 and 1989, the subjects followed by the Public Services for Addiction (SerD), regardless of the year of birth and nationality, and the prisoners in prison: about 1 million 300 thousand people, in Emilia-Romagna.

It is the free screening to eliminate and eradicate the HCV virus, ready to go. A total of 6 million euros will go to the regional health authorities to cover the expenses to be incurred.

“Screening for antibodies to the HCV virus is a valuable tool for identifying hepatitis C infections that are still asymptomatic and unrecognized, the so-called ‘submerged’ – underlines the regional councilor for health policies, Raffaele Donini -. In concrete terms, it means increasing the possibility of an early diagnosis, initiating patients to treatment to ward off the complications of advanced liver disease, as well as interrupting the circulation of the virus by preventing new infections. I therefore invite – concludes the commissioner – all the people who will receive the active call to join the screening “.

Recipients, times and methods of screening

As established by ministerial decrees, screening – which has a national scope – is experimentally aimed at all the population registered in the health register (including foreigners temporarily present – STP), born from 1969 to 1989.

The recipients of the screening also include people followed by the Public Addiction Services (SerD), regardless of the year of birth and nationality; and prisoners in prison, also in this case regardless of the year of birth and nationality.

The screening experimentation activity must be completed by 31 December 2022.

The call, for all citizens who are recipients of the initiative, will take place via the electronic health record (ESF) and the sending of a text message.

The invitation will describe how to access, and precisely by booking the HCV REFLEX service (with venous blood sampling) through the Cup counter, the Cup toll-free number, CupWeb / Fse and App for age cohort, without the need for a prescription on prescription and without ticket payment.

The proposal to join the screening may also take place on the occasion of blood tests already prescribed for other reasons, while the blood sample is being taken. In this case, the information and the consent form in paper format will be delivered directly to the interested party.

An initial serological examination will be carried out on the blood sample, and possibly the subsequent necessary investigations. The citizen will receive the result of the screening on the ESF if negative.

In the event of a positive outcome, he will be taken over by the reference specialist center, identified by the health authority, which will contact him and arrange the specialist visit (again without prescription or payment of a ticket). During the visit, the certification must also be drawn up to obtain the exemption for pathology (016), if the patient decides to use it. Subsequently, the patient will receive the result of the report on the ESF.

The SerDs, for their part, will continue the activity already underway for the research of HCV in the following subjects, of whatever age they are. In the event of a positive outcome, the SerD doctor will guarantee that the patient will be sent for a specialist visit and the treatment will be followed up. The HCV screening activity, already underway, and the specialist treatment for positive cases will also continue within the prisons.

Resources: over 6 million euros divided between the health authorities

With a specific resolution, the Regional Council has assigned and divided the total sum – approximately 6 million euros, coming from the National Health Fund – among the Health Authorities, on the basis of the target population by age, in order to allow the implementation of the screening. Almost 365 thousand euros will go to the Piacenza Local Health Authority; to the Parma Local Health Authority, approximately 614 thousand euros; To the Reggio Local Health Authority, € 719 thousand; to the Modena Local Health Authority, 1 million 38 thousand euros; to the Local Health Authority of Bologna, 1 million 194 thousand euros; to the Local Health Authority of Imola, approximately 171 thousand euros; to the Local Health Authority of Ferrara, 430 thousand euros; to the Romagna AUSL, 1 million 474 thousand euros.

The communication campaign

In support of the screening, the “C you must think” communication campaign is carried out, with the distribution of paper materials (posters and postcards) in the Cups, general practitioners’ offices, sampling points, Health Homes, waiting rooms of structures health, hospital entrances.

Also provided are various digital tools (including videos and social graphics) that will be used on the social profiles of the Region and the Health Authorities, as well as in the context of an online campaign.

All information is available on the landing page of the communication campaign www.screeningepatitec.it