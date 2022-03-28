Hepatitis C. The new guidelines of the Ministry are ready to eradicate it. In Italy there are 500 thousand patients not yet treated with the new drugs

by LF

Defined the new indications for the correct management of patients affected by Hepatitis C elaborated by the Working Group set up by the Ministry of Health which brought together public health experts, clinicians, epidemiologists, institutional representatives, the Regions and the main scientific societies, as well as the patient associations. Now the text will have to be approved in the Unified Conference. From diagnosis to management to treatment of infections, this is what the text provides. THE ADDRESS LINES

23 MAR – Focus attention on the diagnosis, management and treatment of hepatitis C virus infections through national guidelines based on the evidence in the literature and aimed at directing and guiding the implementation of regional and local PDTAs for infection by HCV.





And again: guarantee a correct and homogeneous use on the national territory of the therapeutic tools available for the treatment of HCV infection and suggest the management of HCV hepatitis according to a “Network” mechanism capable of generating uniformity throughout the territory in the application of a PDTA in terms of diagnostic and therapeutic appropriateness and to guarantee the patient easier access to health care.







These are the cornerstones of the new national guidelines on diagnostic therapeutic care pathways for hepatitis C virus infection elaborated by the Working Group set up by the Ministry of Health which brought together public health experts, clinicians, epidemiologists, institutional representatives, representatives of the Regions and the main scientific societies, as well as patient associations.

The document, which will now be brought to the attention of the Regions, intends to provide precise indications on how to build Pdta and create a real network capable of intercepting and treating the approximately 500,000 Italians who are affected by the virus but who despite the arrival some new drugs have not yet been treated.

Web platform

The document strongly suggests the management of HCV hepatitis according to a “Network” mechanism that must respond to specific purposes, that is to generate uniformity throughout the territory in the application of a PDTA in terms of diagnostic and therapeutic appropriateness in compliance to the criteria indicated by AIFA and to the clinical recommendations in force, and to guarantee the patient easier access to health care that must be ensured by the widespread distribution of the centers throughout the territory, redistributing among them the functions of prescribing and dispensing antiviral drugs and the management functions of untreated patients or patients in sustained virological response (SVR) after treatment “.

For this reason, “it is desirable to create a web-based platform to which all the Units of the Network must have access and which allows to manage all patients with HCV, to organize the prescription and supply of drugs for the treatment of hepatitis chronic, cirrhosis and post-transplant HCV recurrence and plan clinical follow-up of untreated patients or patients already on SVR. In the platform it would be useful that – after registering the informed consent from the patient for the use of personal and clinical data for health purposes – the patient’s personal data, the virological, clinical and instrumental data necessary for the evaluation of the disease were reported liver, the prescribed and performed therapy, the outcome of the therapy, and the clinical data of the check-ups, both for patients who have practiced the therapy and for those not yet treated “.

Hub & spoke system

The guidelines provide that the organization of the Network must provide for the presence of HUB centers, enabled to prescribe antiviral drugs and distributed as homogeneously and capillary as possible throughout the territory, and SPOKE centers, able to manage patients with HCV infection with periodic and adequate clinical and instrumental checks.

The networking of the HUB and SPOKE centers, hopefully via a web-based platform, would in fact allow an agile and rapid transfer of patients from one center to another as well as the sharing of information, exams, tools and devices, so that a patient can as quickly as possible perform biohumoral and / or instrumental examinations necessary for its diagnostic and follow-up setting, and can easily be sent for treatment in the nearest center. In consideration of the aforementioned epidemiological data that identify the basin of General Practitioners (GPs), Public Addiction Services (SerD) and prisons as reservoirs for subjects with HCV infection, it is essential that also GPs and referents of SerDs and prisons are included in the Network systems.

In order to achieve homogeneity, at national level, in the management and treatment of HCV infection, through the application of evidence based PDTA, it is desirable to establish a network model for the treatment of patients with HCV, according to the following scheme: A. Regional Coordination Center; B. Regional hospital referral centers for the management of chronic HCV infection treatment (HUB centers); C. Second level centers on the territory (SPOKE centers); D. Regional reference laboratory E. Forms of aggregation envisaged by collective agreements with basic medicine.

Screening

Screening for HCV infection should be based on the detection of HCVAb in serum or plasma with enzyme immunoassays. Rapid tests, such as capillary blood tests (fingerstick) or salivary tests, can be used as an alternative to classic enzyme immunoassays, as a point of care test to facilitate screening and access to treatment. The screening strategies to be adopted should be defined taking into account the local epidemiological situation and the framework of local, regional or national action plans.

LF

March 23, 2022

