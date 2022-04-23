Hepatitis in children, adenovirus variant hypothesis and the possible role of Covid restrictions

Rome, April 23, 2022 – In Italy there are 2 confirmed cases of acute pediatric hepatitis of unknown origin. The general director of health prevention Giovanni Rezza writes in one circular of the Ministry of Health (under the full document in pdf). Rezza informs the Ministry that 11 reports of hepatitis ‘mysterious’ in children, “who refer to patients identified in different Italian regions (Abruzzo, Emilia Romagna, Lazio, Lombardy, Marche, Sicily, Tuscany and Veneto)”. Among these there are two “confirmed cases”, another 2 are defined as possible (the age of the patients is over 10 years): in one of these the child was subjected to liver transplantation. Another 4 are defined as “suspected cases” (the examinations are currently in progress or not defined), for another two evaluations are underway for possible further etiological causes. There is also an 11th patient who does not fall within the definition of the case because he was hospitalized before January 2022. Several Regions – Campania, Piedmont, Liguria, Valle d’Aosta, Calabria, Puglia – have reported that they currently have no cases to report.

In two suspected cases a positivity was reported for adenovirus or for SARS-CoV-2 (the coronavirus responsible of Covid) but “the role played by adenoviruses in the etiology of these forms of acute hepatitis, hypothesized by UK researchers, is not definitively confirmed”. The circular also states that “no link with the COVID-19 vaccine and a questionnaire administered to the cases, on food and personal habits, did not identify any common exposure “.etiologyor the cause of hepatitis, it still remains to be understood.

Adenovirus hypothesis and the role of Covid restrictions (lockdowns and masks)

The Rezza circular explains what is going on: “A recent increase in the number of children with severe acute hepatitis of unknown etiology has been observed in the United Kingdom and probably in a number of other countries in Europe. Investigations are ongoing in all countries reporting cases, but currently the cause of hepatitis in these children remains unknown “,

In the UK, where most cases have been recorded so far, health authorities speculate that hepatitis is caused by ainfection. In particular, an infection with adenovirus.

“Adenovirus infections – explains the Ministry of Health – are common and usually cause one illness mild, with symptoms similar to the cold, He retched And diarrhea. Most people infected with an Adenovirus have no complications. ”

Hepatitis is a rare complication of adenovirus infections, usually affecting individuals immunocompromised. “One could speculate or the appearance of one new variant in circulation that causes severe hepatitis in children – writes Rezza – or that a variant commonly in circulation is affecting especially younger children perhaps immunologically unprotected in relation to the lower circulation of adenoviruses during the Covid-19 pandemic “.

During the two years of pandemic emergency, the lockdown and in general the anti Covid restrictions (spacing And masks), slowed down if not prevented the circulation of viruses. The hypothesis is that this may have made the immune systems of the little ones more vulnerable because they are less “trained” to respond to infections.

To clarify the Italian epidemiological picture, the Ministry of Health requests the reporting of any case of acute hepatitis that meets the definition of the case currently adopted by theWorld Health Organization (WHO). “It is recommended, in this phase, wanting to favor sensitivity over specificity, to evaluate and possibly also report cases that partially correspond to the definition of the case. It is also recommended to provide in any case the conservation of biological samples to allow any other possible assessment deemed necessary”.