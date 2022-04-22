Hepatitis in children and Covid: what we know about the link – Chronicle

Bologna, 22 April 2022 – Not much is known about the origin of the hepatitis that is making many children sick small in Italy and in Europe. In the scientific world, at the moment, certainties are scarce, but the most likely hypothesis is that it is a new virusperhaps the already known adenovirusis that there is no correlation with Covid-19 or with the Covid vaccine.

In commenting on these new cases, Massimo Galliinfectious disease specialist and former president of Simit (Italian society of infectious and tropical diseases) said: “I imagine in the near future other cases of acute hepatitis in children will emerge, even those that have already occurred in the past weeks. a virus that we have not framed so far. Dealing with children, if there were to be a viral transmission, I would think of an orofecal type. While links with Covid and the children’s vaccine are excluded“. For Galli” it is unlikely that they are toxic hepatitis, because these are generally hyperacute and the correlation with ingested food or drug taken is easier to identify “.

Adenovirus among the possible causes

The alarm at European level, he explains Giuseppe Indolfihead of Meyer’s hepatology department and WHO consultant, is linked to UK situation where since the beginning of the year 110 cases have been recorded, of which “70% have been identified adenovirusa very common virus, which usually gives symptoms such as cold, sore throatbut it rarely gives acute hepatitis so serious. The hypothesis is that it is one viral form because it has all the characteristics. It is clear that the possible association between the presence of the virus in the patient and hepatitis must be carefully examined because it would be something new and different from what we commonly expect from this virus “.

Hepatitis and Covid: the correlations

What is certain, according to Indolfi, is that “the association is stronger with adenovirus than with Covid “. According to experts, the link with Covid would not be so much of a causal nature, but rather to be traced back to lockdown which has kept young children away from first contact with viruses. “Most of the patients they are under six years old and this is important because it allows us to make hypotheses such as that according to which they are children who have not yet encountered this virus and therefore may be at their first experience of contact “, which makes them more vulnerable. Furthermore, the tender age of the patients, not subjected to the vaccination campaignadds the expert “categorically excludes that there are any correlations with the vaccine for Covid”.

The non-correlation with Covid has also ensured Galli: “For several years, when we only had the opportunity to identify hepatitis A and Bwe called the rest Not at And Not Bnow we know the virus E, C. And D.. It cannot be ruled out, but it is indeed very unlikely that it is involved the new coronavirus: in some children it was detected but in many others there was no evidence of current positivity to Sars-Cov-2 and no serological confirmation of the infection occurred previously. Very unlikely even that is a side effect of an anti Covid vaccinebecause many of those affected are under 5 years old, and in this age group they are not vaccinated by definition “.

Most of the affected children are under the age of six

The origin of this form of hepatitisaccording to the hypothesis, it would be viral type. “It has all the characteristics”, explains Indolfi. “The children preschool begin with He retched And diarrhea and then they go to a particular state of tirednessdo the blood tests and find the increase in transaminases. This is typical of a viral infection, but until we are sure that all these cases are caused by a specific virus we can only speculate about it. “

Cases of childhood hepatitis in Italy

Giuseppe Indolfi regard questcases of suspected pediatric acute hepatitishe also said: “In Italy for now we have parcel datainvestigations and data provided by the ministry talk about four possible cases (the child from Prato seems serious, ed) we are trying to understand if there are and how many there are. However, we must have a high level of attention because in the event that what occurred in England should occur in Italy or in other European countries, the response from a medical point of view should be important, we should take steps to understand how to help these childrenhow to identify the cause, how they can be treated by avoiding a liver transplant “.