Hepatitis in children, Sileri: “In Italy about ten cases, 3 confirmed” – Health

Compared to acute hepatitis in children “A link with the Covid vaccine is excluded, because it is not available for the age groups in which they occurred. And it’s excluding a link with Sars-Cov-2, unless cross-reactivity or concomitant infection “.

The most likely hypothesis seems to be adenoviruswhich generally does not cause hepatitis but, in conjunction with another infection or other factors, can cause liver damage “. Thus, on Radio InBlu2000, Undersecretary of Health Pierpaolo Sileri, who specified:” In the majority of cases it is Adenovirus positivity was identified. But it is not enough to establish a relationship “.

In Italy we have about ten reports, a transplant was done And three cases are confirmed“but” be careful to think that every case of hepatitis in children is of unknown origin, because even if rare, this disease was there even before “, says Undersecretary of Health Pierpaolo Sileri, who added:” The suspected cases of hepatitis acute will probably be overestimated compared to the real ones. Attention therefore to the flourishing of reports but then many will be removed from the final calculation “.