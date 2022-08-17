Hepatitis in children manifests itself with inflammation of the liver. Sometimes this condition is caused by viruses or also by other factors such as bacteria, drugs and toxic agents.

There are several types of Hepatitisamong them, B, C, E and G, but the most frequent is the Hepatitis A. The symptoms are usually very similar, however, the evolution varies depending on the factor or virus that causes the disease.

Hepatitis A

In children, it is the most common form of hepatitis. This type of hepatitis is caused by the virus hepatitis A (HAV), which is found in the feces of infected people. This type is spread by the fecal-oral route, that is, through contaminated food and water.

Hepatitis B.

It is caused by the virus hepatitis B (HBV), is a chronic disease that can lead to liver cancer. It is spread through tears, contaminated blood transfusions, or from an infected mother to her newborn child.

Hepatitis C

It’s the kind of hepatitis rarer and less numerous in children. like the hepatitis B is spread through direct contact with the blood of an infected person. This type of hepatitis it can eventually lead to chronic liver disease and is the main reason for liver transplantation.

All these types of hepatitis They can be diagnosed and treatment monitored through a blood test.

How to avoid hepatitis?

To prevent children from getting infected with a hepatitis of viral origin, it is important that you teach them and maintain proper hygiene habits. In addition, you should avoid traveling or staying in places where sanitary conditions are poor. In the event that a family member becomes infected with hepatitistoilets, sinks, with which that person has had contact, must be cleaned with strict care.