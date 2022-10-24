Her 42nd birthday ruined, she ends the evening at the fast food restaurant all dressed in rhinestones

instagram

On October 22, 2022, Kim Kardashian celebrated her 42nd birthday. Dressed in a glittery Dolce & Gabbana ensemble paired with a huge rhinestone cross choker, Kanye West’s ex-wife had hosted a party at Carbone Las Vegas and was planning to attend singer Usher’s sold-out concert at Park MGM.

Excitedly, Kim showed off the decorations her friends had prepared for her on the jet. Masks with his likeness available to guests, photos of the star that adorn the inside of the jet as well as cakes with vintage photos of the Kardashian family. Taking a Jello shot with the other passengers on the plane, the ex of Pete Davidson, extremely disappointed, finally revealed that their flight was going to be abruptly interrupted.

The party was ruined as her sister Kylie Jenner’s private jet was forced to return to Los Angeles due to high winds that could endanger its crew. “Our sound doesn’t come on here BUT the plane couldn’t land due to the wind so our Carbon party and @usher concert won’t be happening. We’re going home“, she wrote.

Eventually, Kylie, Kris, Kim and their friends ended up at an In-N-Out Burger fast food joint to enjoy burgers. Scrutinized by those present in the restaurant, Kim Kardashian indicated that she had to take “a boa to cover up”. Afterwards, the SKIMS creator and her friends then jumped into a…

