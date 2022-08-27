Her 6 Secrets to Staying Gorgeous on the Brink of Turning 50

Queen Letizia not only makes headlines for her institutional work, but there are many, including international media, who praise her style, poise and her enviable physique. We have compiled your tricks and secrets to stay ideal on the verge of turning 50. Discover them with us!

And it is that many wonder how do you get it and what are your routines, what sports do you practice, what beauty treatments do you follow or what do you eat every day. If you are one of these, you are in the right place, because we are going to explain the keys for Letizia to remain in shape, full of energy and show off a phenomenal body.

The power of his gaze

They say that since his time on TVE he likes to enhance his tabsfor this use extensions that enlarge and rejuvenate your expression. He usually opts for groomed and harmonious eyebrows to soften the face. The water line of the marked eye is her personal stamp.

One of Letizia’s weapons to stay great is her look. That is why she takes great care of that area of ​​her face, from the eyebrows, thanks, surely, to the microblading, even her eyelashes, which, resorting to the use of extensions, are heart-stopping and enlarge and rejuvenate her expression. Besides, knows how to use some makeup tricks very well so that the center of attention of his face are his green eyes.

Creating your own style

The Queen, in shorts on her holidays in Mallorca.

Letizia adapts her outfits to the latest trends. This summer has surprised us with: Minis and shortscombined with footwear sport. Long earrings, which bring light to her face.

Since she married in 2004, Letizia’s image has changed a lot. But if something is clear and has been maintained over time, it is that the Queen likes to recycle her wardrobe and adapt current trends to her favorite clothes, even her most classic.

Among her favorite outfits are flared skirts and dresseswhich mark the waist but not the hips, and models with necklines that allow her to show off her toned shoulders and arms, like the one by Charo Ruiz, who she wore to the reception for the island’s authorities a few days ago, as well as designer clothes renowned (Felipe Varela, Pedro del Hierro or Hugo Boss) and also brands low cost.

His fetish complement are the high-heeled shoes and their secret to wear them comfortably is add one small front platform to subtract centimeters from the original heel and add comfort to your footwear. In addition, he knows how to perfectly choose another accessory that is very much his own, earrings, sometimes long to enhance the neck and frame the face.

In search of nature

It begins to be a trend to leave some gray hair. If Kate Middleton does it, younger, why not her?

Another of the pillars of her beauty is her hair. Since she became a public figure, we have seen her with long or medium-length hair, going from totally straight to waves, depending on the occasion, and with streaks or, as now, letting a gray hair run free to give her a look. of naturalness that, yes, also rejuvenates. And when she goes into official mode, she usually chooses updos in a low bun, with which she highlights her shoulders and gives prominence to the jewels.

Between his favorite beauty treatments There are vitamin injections, facials, body scrubs, and peeling facial chemicals, which moisturize the skin, give volume and improve the layers of the epidermis. It has also tried advanced rejuvenating treatments for the face, such as carbon dioxide or fractional CO2 laser, which eliminates expression lines and blemishes, stimulates collagen and produces higher quality skin tissue.

The few cosmetic touch-ups What has been done have been to harmonize his face, which was very angular. In fact, when she underwent the 2008 septorhinoplasty in order to improve his respiratory problems, his face became sweeter. The journalist Paloma Barrientos adds another touch, that of the so-called nasogenian grooves, which go from the nose to the mouth and age her face.

tanned but no sun

controlled exposure along with self-tanners, they are the keys to your healthy tan. In addition, it uses body oils to give a shiny effect and show off heart-stopping legs, and illuminators. that enhance the tan and mark arms and neckline with effect glow.

Letizi, perfectly tanned.

The veteran and expert beautician Carmen Navarro, who treated Doña Letizia before she got married, says that the Queen has “beautiful skin and an enviable physique.”

Navarro assures that Doña Letizia’s biggest concern is sunspots. “That’s why usually always protects himself from the sun with hats or glasses“, he comments. However, he does not give up the golden tone that suits him so well and resorts to a controlled exposure and the help of self-tanners.

Toned body

Queen Letizia is a great sports lover.

The sports routines they are one of the strengths of his philosophy of life. His muscular arms, his toned shoulders, his strong legs and his abs confirm this. The Queen is pure fiber and therefore she can wear sleeveless dresses and short skirts or shorts without complex.

To achieve her exceptional physical shape, Letizia follows routines that include everything from calisthenics exercises (performed with her own body weight) and zumba, to weights, runningand the iyengar yoga modality, which maintains postures longer, enhancing muscle strength, and helps reduce anxiety.

“The Queen does bicep exercises with dumbbells or a barbell every other day. She always recommends, when someone asks her, that they do wall dips. She does not need more than the weight of her own body and a wall. And then, she is addicted to the exercise bike, with which she does a class with music to burn a lot of caloriessays a friend.

Recently, Paloma Barrientos discovered another discipline that the wife of Felipe VI has become fond of lately, climbing. For this reason, she ordered the installation of a climbing wall in Zarzuela.

Apparently, Letizia dedicates one hour a week to go up and down its walls and that is one of the keys to his good physical condition, since climbing exercises the upper and lower extremities and the “core” (abdominal region and lower back). This discipline with its physical routines demonstrates something that his friends have commented on on occasion. “

If Letizia exercises, she does it 100% and if she practices yoga, she won’t stop until she knows almost as much as her instructor. It’s like that with everything,” testifies a close source.

A Mediterranean diet in Zarzuela

To achieve a toned body, inexhaustible energy and luminous skin, another ally is needed, the diet. Because taking care of yourself inside is the only way to ensure that our health is reflected on the outside. And Letizia knows it. The Queen follows the Mediterranean diet and is also a fan of Nicholas Perriconethe doctor of the celebrity, who has among her followers Julia Roberts and Uma Thurman.

In the day to day of the Zarzuela there is no lack green leafy vegetables, such as chard, spinach and kale, because they are rich in chlorophyll, which reduces inflammation and helps keep you young. There’s also oily fish, eggs, natural organic dairy (without sweeteners and low in salt), oat flakes, green tea, red fruits, turmeric, pure cocoa, extra virgin olive oil and kombucha tea, a drink that helps the intestinal flora to function properly.

What do these foods have in common? Which are antioxidants, anti-wrinkles and anti-flaccidity. In a word, anti-aging.