HER after the Oscar debuts in the cinema. Will be in the reboot musical ‘The Color Purple’

What an extraordinary year for HER the American singer whose real name is Gabriella Sarmiento Wilson (Filipino mom, African-American father). After the Oscar for the song Fight for you in the movie Judas and the Black Messiah, that tells the story of the black Panther party infiltrator of Illinois tasked with keeping an eye on their charismatic leader Fred Hampton, his first album has arrived Back of my mind and now she is preparing to make her acting debut.

He anticipates it The Hollywood Reporter writing that the musician will be part of the cast of the musical The purple color, which Warner is developing and which will also contribute to the soundtrack with a new song. The film is a new adaptation of Alice Walker’s 1982 Pulitzer novel, previously brought to the screen by Steven Spielberg with Whoopi Goldberg in 1985 and later turned into a hit Broadway musical. It tells the story of Celie Harris, an African American woman who struggles in the United States in the early twentieth century between violence and racism, a role for which Goldberg was nominated for an Oscar (but who later won instead for Ghost).

HER has already appeared in some films but always in the role of herself, the last one was the family comedy Yes day where Jennifer Garner and her daughter went to one of his concerts. In the musical film she will play Squeak, a waitress of a local juke joint and aspiring singer, who in Spielberg’s film was played by Rae Dawn Chong. Blitz Bazawule, who directed Beyoncé’s film Black is King, will be the director. It produces Oprah Winfrey who made her debut in Spielberg’s film in the role of Goldberg’s “daughter-in-law”, Sofia and who immediately won an Oscar nomination with that role.