her Chanel dress that made everyone fall in love

Last night, at the fourteenth edition of the Film Benefit 2021 which took place at the MoMA in New York, the event took place in honor of the ultra-award-winning actress, Penélope Cruz. The celebration was hosted by Maison Chanel, which has sponsored the evening since 2011, and saw numerous guests dressed in the wonderful Couture creations of the French brand. After nine minutes of standing ovation for the world premiere of his latest film at the Venice Film Festival Madres Paralelas, Penélope Cruz was also the protagonist of the evening that was held inside the halls of the American museum, where she was awarded by Rajendra Roy, chief curator of the film department of MoMA in New York.

The star of the evening, together with her, is the Chanel evening dress. A splendid red dress with a marbled texture and a V-neck, embellished with crystals and a bow in the center of the chest. The Chanel ambassador came to the awards ceremony surrounded by friends, protagonists and artists, who gathered around her to celebrate her talent and long career. Accomplice of the appearance in grand style was the dress, a long red dress inspired by the Chanel Haute Couture Fall Winter 2020/2021 collection, which required more than seven hundred hours of work by the label’s ateliers.

The relationship between Chanel and the world of cinema has a long history, which starts from the founder Gabrielle Chanel. The founder and godmother of the brand, in fact, was a pioneer in immediately understanding the potential and influence that the fashion sector could have on other areas such as culture, art and cinema. From Gloria Swanson to Brigitte Bardot to Romy Schneider, there have been countless Hollywood stars who, throughout history, have worn Chanel dresses on important occasions.

On the occasion of the Film Benefit a few nights ago, it wasn’t just Penelope Cruz’s dress that was signed by Chanel. A roundup of other gorgeous looks from the Maison on 31 Rue Cambon arrived with other guests at the event. From the young singer Rosalìa, who wore a wonderful outfit consisting of a white silk shirt and black wool trousers, to the American model and actress Riley Keough, who wore a suit jacket and trousers embellished with light pink sequins. Among the other guests of the Maison, then, Kristen Wiig, Rebecca Hall, Rebecca Dayan, Diane Kruger, Anne Hathaway, Dasha Nekrasova and Pom Klementieff all very elegant, strictly in Chanel.

