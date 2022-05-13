Her completely failed outfit at the Met Gala makes internet users laugh a lot

People and royalty

The influencer was named the worst look of this 2022 edition.

The Met Gala does not do half measures. Between flamboyant extravagance and complete failure, the border is sometimes thin on the red carpet of the event people most eccentric of the year. Kylie Jenner, she almost falls into a whole new category.

From the Met Gala to the skatepark

This year, the Kardashian clan came to the colorful event in full. High-profile Kim arrived in a figure-hugging, sparkly Marilyn Monroe-style dress on the arm of Pete Davidson. A glamorous choice that hit the mark according to the fashion press. The youngest of the family, she had opted for a wedding dress designed by Virgil Abloh, the late artistic director of Louis Vuitton and founder of Off-White. All topped off… by a white cap worn backwards. This mixture of genres has sparked a torrent of hallucinated reactions on social networks. Anthology.

Ptn Kylie…Sister, you dress in bombshells everyday. You give us themed looks for magazines and everything. And it’s ✨tonight✨ that you put on a cap? But you have planned an appointment at the skatepark or what? It’s the #MetGala ! 😭 I can… #MetGala2022 #kyliejenner pic.twitter.com/KvTYz3OZ19 —KSO (@KSO04952995) May 3, 2022

Can someone explain to me why Kylie Jenner is wearing a T-shirt wedding dress???? #MetGala pic.twitter.com/4RMZVTFzdK — Esma (@Esma_jne) May 2, 2022