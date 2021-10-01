her daily routine and sex with Katy Perry

The British sense of humor is legendary. The irony of Elizabeth II’s subjects, however, is not always captured. Especially from the American cousins. They just don’t understand it. And so, the interview that Orlando BloomEnglish to the core, he conceded to a London newspaper, raised a fuss in his second home. Why were you kidding Orlando, right?

What Orlando Bloom said

Speaking with the British newspaper The Sunday Times, the actor revealed his daily “Los Angeles routine”. That is the details of a typical day in his life. Specifying the diet that follows, the healthy lifestyle, the agreement with the partner Katy Perry and their daughter Daisy Dove.

Orlando Bloom’s morning

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor gets up at 6.30. “The first thing I do is look at the app to see if I’ve slept well and see if I’m ready for the day.” Then he goes to Daisy Dove, the little girl born last August. Stay with her for a while. Sing for her. So mom Katy Perry can stay in bed a little longer. “I’m a Capricorn, so I crave routine,” says the actor.

Who is preparing to recite Buddhist songs. “I do it for 20 minutes every day, religiously. I’ve been practicing Buddhism since I was 16, so it infiltrated my whole being. I read a bit of Buddhism and then transcribe it to add it to my stories on Instagram ». The important thing, he says, is to avoid looking at his cell phone, because he doesn’t want to “be sucked into the black hole of social media.”

An actor’s breakfast

The most peculiar part of his morning, however, is the diet. And this is where some readers began to suspect that there is irony in all of this. “I like to earn my breakfast, so I just take green powders which I mix with octane oil for the brain, a collagen powder for hair and nails, and some protein. Los Angeles is a lot, really. Then I go out for a walk while I listen to some Nirvana or the Stone Temple Pilots ».

Finally we eat. «At 9 in the morning I have breakfast. Which usually consists of porridge, some hazelnut milk, cinnamon, vanilla paste, hazelnuts, goji berries, a vegan protein powder and a cup of PG Tips tea. 90 percent of my diet is plant-based, so I only eat a really good piece of red meat once a month. Sometimes I look at a cow and I think it’s the coolest thing ever. ‘

Sex with Katy Perry

Not happy with having sent tweets on octane oil haywire, Orlando Bloom has upped the ante. This time talking about sex with Katy Perry. Mindful of the statements made by the star a year ago (he hadn’t had sex for six months when he met the pop star, not even alone. “It was crazy. I don’t think it’s healthy. I don’t think it’s advisable. You have to keep your lower parts moving”) , the journalist of the The Guardian asked him an explicit question. “How often do you have sex?” She asks point blank. “Not enough,” Orlando replies. Who adds: “We just had a baby girl, though.”

