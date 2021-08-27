her daughter Ava looks more like her every day

For Reese Witherspoon, time seems to have stopped: the actress is now 45 and more beautiful and bubbly than ever. She is now on vacation with her children and has shared a photo in which she could easily be the older sister of the two boys. Fans especially noted the resemblance to Ava, 21: the two women are identical.

To see them close, Reese Witherspoon And Ava Phillipe they look like sisters: same smile, same blond hair, same delicate face. Instead, the two women are mother and daughter: the actress of Legally Blonde posted a family photo on social media in which she and her daughter Ava look like two drops of water. For Reese Witherspoon, time seems to have stopped: the actress is now 45 and more beautiful and bubbly than ever. Her daughter Ava, 21, looks more like her every day and has already made her appearance on the red carpet alongside her mother.

Reese Witherspoon’s family photo

The actress is enjoying her family holidays in some tropical location: on Sunday she shared a photo on the beach, between palm trees and sunbeds, with her two eldest children on Instagram. One is Ava, 21, and the other is Deacon, 17: they were born from her first marriage to Ryan Phillippe. The actress then had another child, Tennessee James, with her husband Jim Toth. An extended and happy family: in the photo the trio smiles and is not afraid to let go of funny faces and poses. So much so that Reese wrote in the caption: “Clumsiness is genetic!“. Certainly the style is too: the actress in the photo shows off the perfect summer look: a white dress with wide sleeves, combined with golden sandals and precious jewels. The daughter Ava instead preferred a more casual and very cool look : a red top with a bateau neckline and maxi ruffles and denim hot pants. On her feet she wore a pair of double band sandals, one of the must-have models for summer 2021. In short, Ava is ready to follow in her mother’s footsteps, glamorous and lively.