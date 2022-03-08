her daughter Shiloh shows her simpler side with a shorts look

Shiloh Jolie Pitt, the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has surprised with his transformation and their 15 years wears a style more feminine and elegant, but without leaving comfort behind.

Since I was a child Shiloh opted for a masculine stylewith shirts, oversize clothes, ties, and short hair.

On different occasions he expressed that he wanted to be childand preferred to be called Johnbut last year surprised everyone by showing his more glamorous side with dresses, and wearing long hair.

Even though Shiloh enchanted with her most elegant side on the red carpets, has made it clear that his style is very casual and relaxed on a day-to-day basis.

The clothes sporty and comfortable are your favorites, from sports pants, with t-shirts, and of course, tennis.

Recently, the young woman reappeared on the streets of The Angels, next to his mother Angelinewith an outfit relaxed and comfortable.

Daughter of Angelina Jolie shows her simple and relaxed side in a casual look

The young woman from 15 years old went shopping with his mother, and opted for a very simple and casual outfit for it.

Shiloh wore black shorts, with a sweatshirt in the same tone, and black tennis shoes, and her hair was tied up in a messy bun.

In recent months the The girl’s favorite hairstyle is the high bun, and this look is perfect to go from comfortable and modern shopping.

We saw her a week ago Cambodia with her mother, where she wore an elegant look with beige shirt and pants.

“I love how confident and beautiful Shiloh is”, “I love Angelina’s daughter, always simple despite all the money she has”, “Shiloh is very humble, and her style is the best”, and “of the best styles”, were some of the comments on networks.

Definitely, Shiloh proves that the most important thing is to wear the look that makes you feel comfortable, no matter how old you are, and a sweatshirt will always be a great option.