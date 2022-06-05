her daughter teaches fashion classes to her 16 with skirts

Violet Affleck, the daughter of Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleckhas become quite a fashionista at 16 years old.

And it is that the young woman enchants with her style and glamor and sets trends with every look she wears, showing that she has learned a lot about fashion from her mother.

Pants, dresses, and blazer These are some of the clothes that the teenager wears very elegantly.

One of her favorite clothes are the skirtsand has taught how to wear them in a modern and chic way, giving fashion lessons.

Jennifer Garner’s daughter teaches fashion classes with skirts

Midi skirt with sweater

For a recent outing for Violet with her mother and sister Seraphina, she wore a skirt midi in black, with white dots.

This elegant and chic garment was combined with a light blue knitted sweater and complemented with white sneakers with red dots, looking beautiful and fashionable.

Short skirt and blouse with puffed sleeves

violet wore a comfortable and modern look with a short burgundy skirt that she paired with a puff-sleeved blouse white with floral print.

For this outfit, the young woman decided to wear tennis shoes in a gray tone, with short socks, setting trends.

Midi skirt with striped sweater

In another of her comfortable and fashionable looks, the teenager wore a loose midi skirt in black.

This look was complemented with a black and white striped sweater and also wore white sneakers with short black socks.

Denim skirt and shirt

violet looked beautiful and comfortable in a look of short, wide, high-waisted denim skirt with a white and light blue striped shirt.

This outfit was also combined with some gray tennis shoes, proving that you can look comfortable and elegant at the same time.



