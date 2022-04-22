her daughter Zahara teaches how to look elegant wearing sneakers

Angelina Jolie’s daughters have a great style, some have a unique, original and relaxed style, like Vivienne and Shiloh, and another like Zahara has a more elegant one.

Each one imposes trends in her own way, and Zahara, at 17, has followed her mother’s fashion example, wearing elegant and modern clothes.

The young woman loves to wear dresses, skirts, jeans, culottes, and knows how to combine them in the best way, to stand out and look sophisticated.

The best thing is that she has given great fashion lessons, by wearing sneakers in the most elegant way, to look not only chic, but comfortable.

Angelina Jolie’s daughter gives fashion lessons in tennis looks

Dress and maxi coat with sneakers

Zahara looked beautiful and elegant wearing a short black dress, which she complemented with black and white tennis shoes.

The young woman gave a chic touch to this comfortable look with a maxi coat in a brown tone, and a bag in the same color, giving fashion classes.

Maxi dress and tennis

During one of her family vacations, Zahara looked comfortable and elegant wearing a beautiful long dress with open legs and short animal print sleeves.

She complemented this garment with white tennis shoes and a white beanie with tie dye effect, looking very original and chic.

Skinny jeans with top and sneakers

The eldest daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt also showed a more casual look, but just as sophisticated and chic.

Zahara wore light blue skinny jeans with a black top, and accessorized with a brown coat and black and white tennis shoes.

Tailored pants and blouse with puffed sleeves with sneakers

Another sophisticated and modern look that Angelina Jolie’s daughter wore was black tailored pants that she combined with an old pink top.

In addition, she wore a blouse in the same tone with puffed sleeves, and also combined it with black and white tennis shoes.