her daughters Faith and Sunday are dedicated to this – Nueva Mujer

In addition to being one of the most famous and respected actresses in Hollywood, Nicole Kidman She is a selfless and overprotective mother who prefers to keep her children away from the media spotlight.

Since I was a child, the star had a dream to become a mother one day, but her fertility problems in adulthood forced her to materialize this desire in an unconventional way.

In the 1990s, during her intense marriage to the American actor Tom Cruisethe Australian debuted in motherhood with the adoption of two babies: Isabella and Connor.

After her divorce from the protagonist of topgun, the famous found love again in the New Zealand musician Keith Urban, with whom he walked down the aisle in 2006, just a year after they met.

Together with her second husband, the luminary had her youngest daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret Urban. The first is her only biological daughter, while the second she had via surrogacy.

“I have experienced motherhood in many different ways,” she said in an interview with CNN. “I guess my motherly instinct and drive have always been there since I was little…”

“And that’s a huge driving force of who I am, which is why I probably interpreted it in a lot of different ways. I am a mother because I love being a mother”, he stated.

What do the daughters of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban do?

Nowadays, her older children are apparently unrelated to herso the actress dedicates herself body and soul to the upbringing of her minor daughters who are already entering adolescence.

Since their birth, the little ones have attracted the attention of the press and their parents have fiercely protected them from exposure, although occasionally Nicole talks about them.

Next, we tell you what they do and other details about the Urban Kidman sisters:

sunday rose

sunday rose is the first daughter of Kidman and Urban. Her birth in Nashville in July 2008 was described as a “miracle” for the actress, who was 40 years old when she first gave birth.

As told to The Telegraph, her pregnancy occurred after bathing in the waters of Kununurra during a break from shooting the movie Australia.

“Seven babies were conceived after that film and we all went swimming in the waterfalls, so we can call them ‘the waters of fertility,’” she shared.

Nowadays, Sunday is 13 years old and is dedicated to studying. However, he has shown interest in venturing into the world of entertainment as a filmmaker in the future.

“There are days when she wants to be a director and others she decides to be a veterinarian… But yes, now I have her at home editing her own movies with her little sister, Faith, carving out a niche for herself,” Kidman revealed to smoda in 2020.

“He doesn’t want to count on me, nor on his father’s songs, and that he suggested that he use them so that he would not have to pay with his allowance for the music of his shorts”, he added.

Notably Sunday is a lot like her dad. “I think she’s just light-skinned from me, that’s all,” Nicole once told Oprah Winfrey. Then, she confessed that she called her daughter “mini Keith”.

Faith Margaret

Faith Margaret, the couple’s youngest daughter, was born in December 2010 in Nashville via surrogate. The little girl is now 11 years old and, like her sister, is dedicated to his studies.

However, both she and her sister have a vocation for acting and have worked as extras in productions of the actress, such as the series Big Little Lies Y The Undoing.

“They are used to being extrasbut they spent five days in the freezing cold of New York and never complained,” the Oscar winner told News.com.au.

“They didn’t get any special treatment and one day they came home and said, ‘Oh!we have a line!” he recalled. Kidman has also revealed that his youngest daughters love to play instruments.

Besides, it was revealed that they are not allowed to open accounts on social networks despite the fact that they have expressed their desire to have profiles like many of their peers.

The last time the family was seen publicly was during the virtual delivery of the Golden Globes 2021. On this occasion, Kidman was nominated for best actress for The Undoing.

The clan appeared sitting on the couch in their home. Little Sunday and Faith wore simple white short-sleeved dresses this time to support mom.

Regarding his daughters, Kidman expressed in an interview quoted by vanities: “I have this enormous desire to be for them. I don’t want to miss their nights of sleep, putting them to bed is very important to me.”

“We talk, we try to be constant. The biggest consistency is ‘I’m here and I love you and you know that will never change.”, he concluded. The Urban Kidmans live primarily in Australia.