her daughters grew up and are beautiful, one is identical to her mother – New Woman

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds They are one of the most tender and beloved couples in Hollywood. with his humor, simplicity and complicity together they have shown that they are perfect together. The famous formed a lymph family with their daughters James, 7, Inez, 5, and Betty, 2.

The actors began love story in october 2011after having shared scenes in the film ‘Green Lantern’, and although for a time they were just friends, they ended up forming a beautiful family.

“A year after Green Lantern, we were both single and went on a double date. She was with another guy and I was with another girl. It was the most awkward date for both parties,” Ryan Reynolds said in 2016.

Since they started their Romance have decided to keep their lives away from scandals and cameras, especially their Three daughters to protect your privacy.

That’s how big the daughters of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are

In 2012 celebrities came to the altar to seal their love and two years later they announced the arrival of their first daughter, James, two years later he was born Inez and in 2019 they received Bettythe last member of the family.

Through the social networks Some photographs of their family outings have circulated and it has been possible to notice how great the girls are and how similar they are to their parents.

Undoubtedly what has stood out the most are the traits that James inherited, from his mother.

the little one of blonde hair It looks like the mini clone of the remembered one Serena Van der Woodsen, from Gossip Girl.

In the family postcard you can see the model wearing very casual in the company of Ryan, who pushes the little girl’s car, while James and Inez are at her side.