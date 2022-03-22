her daughters Shiloh and Vivienne teach fashion classes in ripped jeans

Shiloh and vivienne Jolie-Pittthe daughters of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, They have grown a lot and have become beautiful teenagers with a Great style.

They both have a very simple and relaxed styleideal for those women who do not want to complicate life, but want always look good.

Unlike his mother, who always carries black pants, skirts and dresses, Shiloh, 15, and Vivienne, 13, love casual and comfortable clothes What shorts, sweatpants and jeans.

And one of the garments that have shown that this will be in trend 2022 and can be worn in a chic and modern look are the Broken jeans.

The two have worn them in recent looks, giving fashion classes, and proving that you can look simple, but with style and here we show it to you.

Shiloh and Vivienne Jolie Pitt looks with ripped jeans

Ripped jeans with sweater and sneakers

vivienne He recently reappeared with his mother, Angelina, on a shopping trip in Los Angeles, wearing a chic and modern look.

The teenager wore mom jeans ripped at the knees, which combined with a elegant white sweater, and complemented with sneakers in the same tone, looking beautiful.

Ripped Jeans with Black Button Down Sweatshirt

For an event that Shiloh attended with his mother and brother peopleand where she walked the carpet, the young woman wore a look with ripped jeans.





Shiloh took some ripped mom jeans, to a lesser extent than Vivienne’s, and combined it with a short black sweatshirt, with silver buttons on the sleeves that gave it the chic touch.

This look was complemented with purple and white converseand her hair was tied up in a high bun

ripped jeans and t-shirt with sandals

vivienne He wore a comfortable and casual outfit on an outing with his mother Angelina and her sister Zahara with these jeans.

The young woman wore ripped mom jeans with a white t-shirt that he wore outside of his jeans, and this time he complemented it with some low beige sandals, and a disheveled tail.