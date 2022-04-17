her daughters teach how to wear denim shorts

the daughters of Angelina Jolie, Shiloh and Vivienne, They have grown up to be teenagers with a simple and comfortable style.

The young women show their independence with a unique style, different from that of their mother and older sister Zahara, and make it clear that style can be combined with comfort.

Vivienne and Shiloh love to wear sweatpants, tennis shoes, and t-shirts, looking beautiful and simple.

And one of the garments that they love to wear and that we can all wear are the denim shorts, who have taught how to wear them in stylish and modern looks.

Angelina Jolie’s daughters teach how to wear denim shorts

Short with sweater and sneakers

vivienne looked beautiful and simple on an outing with her mother, Angelina Jolie, wearing a dark denim shorts.

This garment was combined with a white sweater and black sneakers with a bag, teaching modern chic style.

Ripped denim shorts with sweatshirt

Shiloh She wore a modern and simple outfit with some Ripped black denim shorts.

She combined this garment with a black sweatshirt with white stripes, and black and white sneakers, looking beautiful and in great style.

Denim shorts with t-shirt and sandals

vivienne went shopping with some black denim shorts that he took with a pastel pink t-shirt.

This outfit was complemented with a white sweatshirt, and low sandals and simple in black tone.

Denim shorts with sweatshirt

Shiloh Jolie Pitt also combined a ripped blue tone denim shortswith a all black hoodie.

This comfortable and modern outfit was worn with his favorite shoes, some sneakers this time yellow with black, in an animal print style, that gave a chic and original touch to her look.