her doctor’s surprising advice to help her get pregnant

Kourtney Kardashian dreams of starting a family with Travis Barker and seems ready to use any means necessary to make it happen. Even the most unlikely, as she revealed on “The Kardashians.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are currently living on cloud nine. In a relationship for almost two years, the lovers have just put the ring on your finger. While they would have first united in Las Vegas, the two stars put the package a few days ago during a ceremony held in Italy, in the presence of their loved ones. The bride’s white mini-dress, embellished with a veil and a huge train, caused a sensation among Internet users.

At 42 and already a mother of three, the eldest of the Kardashian clan ardently wishes to experience the joys of motherhood again with the one who makes her heart beat again. However, now that she’s past her 40s, Kourtney Kardashian is experiencing a few fertility issues.

To great ills, great remedies

Newlyweds are in a hurry to become parents. Also, Kourtney Kardashian is doing everything to make this dream come true. During the last episode of The Kardashiansshe confessed that she was taking heavy treatments who gave him symptoms of menopause. But not enough to discourage the bimbo, who turned to an expert in Ayurvedic medicine, originally from India.

And he recommended that she resort to a rather original habit to better get pregnant. Like drinking her husband’s sperm “four times a week”. According to the “doctor”, this would “improve” his thyroid level:

I don’t remember what he said, if it was low or high.

Added Kourtney Kardashian, before her husband said:

I love this doctor.

But in the end, the couple decided not to follow this dubious advice to the letter. Because the pretty brunette has followed many other recommendations, the results of which still remain to be proven.

The end justifies the means ?

Indeed, Kourtney Kardashian confessed to having tested several methods to get pregnant with her rocker love. She took ginger foot baths, to bring “heat to the uterus” and did a drastic detox as a couple:

No caffeine, no alcohol, no sex, no bodybuilding, no sugar.

She explained, anxious to rid her body of toxins.

And to better welcome her fourth child, Kourtney Kardashian plans to do Panchakarma. This detox cure, from the traditions of ayuverda, consists of practicing meditation, in addition to treatments and massages on specific areas, to better cleanse the body and mind in depth.

