Her ex-boyfriend told her: “You’re ugly, I don’t love you anymore and no one else will” and she radically changed her appearance | VIDEO

In TikTok are very common stories of love and heartbreakfrom marriage proposals with a happy ending to failed dates. This time the case of a young woman who radically changed her appearance after her ex-boyfriend told her she was ugly before ending the relationship.

The woman identified as Frances Ledger shared a video on the famous platform in which shows his before and after, sporting a very different look. The clip of no more than 15 seconds already has more than 400 thousand reproductions.

The before and after of the girl (Photo: Capture)

Ex-boyfriend called her ugly and she radically changed her appearance

The video begins with a photo of what it looked like during the extinct courtship: long brown hair tied back, little makeup and white complexion. The snapshot is accompanied by the words that her ex-partner said to her before ending with her: “You’re ugly, I don’t love you anymore and no one else will”.

Instantly, Frances Ledger shows how it currently looks after dye your hair blonde, have surgery, get implants, and have a more tanned skin. Her new image came to be compared by some users with that of the actress who gives life to Black Widow: Scarlett Johansson.

The young woman assured that the words of her ex-boyfriend, “they definitely broke it” and lost confidence. Likewise, he regretted that his radical change in appearance was due to a subject who clearly not worth it and that I would not do it again: “All for a Boy. Never Again”.

Users on the social network reacted to this viral case stating that Frances looked beautiful before and that her ex-boyfriend didn’t deserve her. “Girl, you were naturally pretty, and you still are now. The only problem is that you don’t see it. You are honestly beautiful.”“Pretty, before and after”, “Scarlet Johansson!” and “Your ex lost big time” are just a few of the comments.

Keep reading:

Woman died in cosmetic surgery to increase her buttocks; she was resurrected with terrible aftermath

Young mom thought she just had heartburn, now she has 100 tumors and battles deadly disease