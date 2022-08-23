her fashion evolution in a few looks

In 2008, Demi Lovato became one of the favorite stars of young girls. The young actress then distinguished herself in the Disney studios TV movie, Camp Rockalongside the Jonas Brothers. A real success that propelled her to the rank of star! The telefilm allows him to reveal one’s talents actress, singer, musician but also composer.

With this springboard, Demi Lovato chain the projects. Like many child stars powered by disney, her angelic face appeals to viewers. In 2008, she was then 15 years old and her style was reminiscent of that of her great friend, Selena Gomez. long brown hair, beauty treatment dress and classic cut dress give her that perfect little girl look.

Demi Lovato, from her chic looks to her punk period

She is not yet of age and her hit is already growing. In July 2009, Demi Lovato released a second album titled Here we go again. In the United States, the album is quickly placed in top of the ranking. The singer ensures, in parallel, the round Demi Lovato: Live In Concert. The young woman wears sober outfitslittle colored and continues to display a very natural style.

2012, the start of the descent into hell for the singer. The pretty brunette suffers from bulimia and fall into the dope. ” What I can say is that I was very depressed. I was leaving a stage where I was performing in front of 18,000 people to suddenly find myself alone in a hotel room. I ended up collapsing and then I looked for a way to recreate this feeling, to stay ‘up’. », she shared in a documentary aired in 2012 on MTV. This is also the period when Demi Lovato asserts her style more with super colorful outfits and sexy.

In 2014, Demi Lovato opens up more and more about her demons. Harassed by her classmates in the past, she developed eating disorders that hampered her for a long time. ” I knew the harassment at primary school. The children gave me cruel nicknames, they threw remarks at me. Then in college people started criticizing my weight and telling me I needed to lose weight. “, she testified during the Bystander Revolution campaign in 2014. Her look will completely change during this period to switch to a universe much more rock.

Demi Lovato, plagued by her demons for several years

If the young woman had her rebel period, she ends up changing her style again from 2017. She is then inspired by the it-girls of the time and sports long brown hair which is reminiscent of that of the Kardashian clan. The young woman appears with very feminine outfits and beauty enhancements that lean, again, towards a made very natural. In 2017, the Times names Demi Lovato as one of the 100 most influential people in the world. The same year, the singer launched into fashion with a collection designed in collaboration with the sportswear brand Fabletics.

The nightmare begins again in 2018 for Demi Lovato. The young woman was found unconscious at his home in the Hollywood Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles. The TMZ site then revealed that Demi Lovato had made a heroin overdose. In a report broadcast in 2021, she explains that she had to deal with three strokes as well as a heart attack. ” My doctors said I still had 5 or 10 minutes to live “, shared the singer.

Demi Lovato, a rock style now fully assumed

Since then, Demi Lovato has been able to get rid of her demons. If all these tests could have destroyed it, the artist has made one strength. Today, the young woman managed to overcome his addiction. In 2015, she posed naked in Vanity Fair to prove to everyone that it is possible to accept and love each other. Seven years later, the young woman assumes a daring style with its shaved hair and has never felt so good in her body.

In addition to advocating self loveDemi Lovato militates also so that everyone can be free to be and to love whoever they want. Herself queer and non-binaryshe uses her influence to claim the rights LGBTQIA+ communities. It appears today without complex, with more rock looks than ever. Her current style that shows the girl spotted on the Disney Channel has transformed into a woman fully blossomed !