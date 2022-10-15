her fashion tip to always look slim

Jennifer Lopez ignited the Web with its brand new ultra-class look, which highlights its sublime forms. An outfit chosen for a very special occasion! This Thursday, October 13, the American star attended the parade Ralph Lauren in Pasadena, north of Los Angeles. An unmissable event that brought together an audience of five-star celebrities.

The singer did not come to the event alone. By his side ? His husband, Ben Affleck. The two lovebirds have been inseparable since their wedding. Last July, the bennifer surprised their fans with their union in Las Vegas. A ceremony followed by a very big party on August 20, organized in the residence of the actor, in Georgia.

An outfit that caused a sensation at the Ralph Lauren fashion show

More fulfilled than ever in her love life, Jennifer Lopez radiates happiness at the events she attends. Even entirely dressed in black at the evening organized by the haute couture house, the popstar made an impression. The couple unveiled two ultra-chic looks signed Ralph Lauren. For her part, the fifties wore a striped wrap dress anthracite with a plunging neckline.

As accessories, the artist chose a black and gold clutch and black pumps. A fedoraalso black, brought the perfect touch of elegance to this outfit. Ben Affleck meanwhile, opted for a felted anthracite suit. A matched couple, who has caused a sensation front row in the parade. Sitting next to her? The sublime Diane Keaton and Jessica Chastain who have also done honor to the house by wearing pieces inspired by ” new-age “.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, ultra-chic matching couple

With her outfit, Jennifer Lopez was able to honor the theme presented throughout the Ralph Lauren fashion show. This ride ” all american » gave pride of place to the different periods that marked the United States. The show opened with silhouettes western », then followed by the parts « preppys “. Finally, the models paraded in streetwear outfits which are reminiscent of off duty looks famous it-girls of the moment.

Vertical stripes to refine the silhouette

the choice of stripes on J.Lo’s wrap dress allowed her to show off her dream figure. A wise choice to display a refined silhouette. Indeed, some prints allow you to play on optical effects to lengthen your body. Thus, horizontal stripes are known for their magnifying effect, while vertical stripes are for their slimming and stretching aspect.

Jennifer Lopez also posted two more fashion tips to look slimmer. Indeed, the V neckline is the major asset that makes it possible to clear the carriage of the head, and to draw attention to the face rather than to the rest of its silhouette. The dark colors are also important allies. Like the charcoal gray worn by J.Lo, these color palettes are ideal to wear when you want to appear slimmer through clothing. Faultless for the 53-year-old artist, brighter than ever !