her father gives her a princess carriage

The most luxurious Christmas gift of 2020? It was received by Stormi Webster, the daughter of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, who on December 25 was able to take a ride in her huge Cinderella-style carriage. Now the little one is really a princess in the flesh.

What little girl does not dream of living like a princess from a very young age? If in most cases a tulle dress and a plastic crown are enough to imagine a “regal” world made of blue privileges and principles, in the Kardashian-Jenner family things go differently and from the first years of life the little ones are accustomed to unbridled luxury. This time, however, the designer mini-me looks have nothing to do with it, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott they did more, buying a Christmas gift really special to the daughter Flocks. On the morning of December 25, in fact, the girl was able to take a ride in the huge carriage in full Cinderella style that brought her Santa Claus.

Stormie, the Cinderella-style Christmas gift

Stormi Webster, kylie Jenner’s 2-year-old daughter, must have done the good work this year: as a Christmas present she received a huge princess carriage. It is a model that reproduces the classic “Cinderella’s pumpkin”, has been customized with the “Stormi” nameplate in total pink and is equipped with maxi wheels and a seat for a driver. In short, it is a full-fledged vehicle that the entrepreneur’s daughter can use at will (of course after finding an available driver). Inside could not miss tulle dresses, crowns and everything you need to turn into a princess in the flesh.

The mini-me looks in red for Christmas

The Kardashian-Jenner family usually organizes a mega party with hundreds of famous guests on Christmas Eve but this year had to do things small. Due to the pandemic, the members of the most famous social clan did not accept “external” guests, they simply gathered with each other. The themed looks, however, were not lacking and, if on the one hand Kim focused everything on an original dress with the bustier decorated with sculpted abs, Kylie preferred to follow the tradition of total red.

Kylie Jenner launches a brand for children: her daughter Stormi at 3 years old is baby testimonial

She transformed into “Mrs. Claus” with a long, sparkling and sinuous dress of Venetian Workshop combined with a pair of jewel décolleté in the same color of Jimmy Choo but the particular thing is that she combined the outfit with that of her daughter Stormi. The little girl also appeared adorable in a glittery dress but completed everything with white sneakers. How many mothers and daughters have made such a style choice at Christmas?