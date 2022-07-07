her favorite plumping gloss costs less than 10 euros

No more ultra matte lipstick, this year, to be trendy, you have to shine brightly! For some years, the lipsticks mats have indeed been replaced by lip glosses which, in addition to giving us a healthy glow, also give the impression of plump and therefore much fuller lips… What makes one wonder why glosses have disappeared for nearly a decade after experiencing their heyday in the early 2000s.

Also to discover:This wedding dress for less than 100 euros is number one in sales on Amazon!

The icing on the cake, among these glosses that are making a strong comeback in 2022, some even momentarily increase the volume of the lips… And if you’re looking for one to be them, good news, there is no need to ruin yourself.

The proof, the 26-year-old supermodel Gigi Hadid swears only by the Lifter Gloss from the Maybelline New York brand! A non-sticky gloss formulated with hyaluronic acid to moisturize the lips in addition to plumping them!

A product that can be found in several colors and at less than 10 euros on the Amazon site… You will tell us about it!

Maybelline New York, Lifter Gloss – €6.41

This article contains affiliate links that may be subject to remuneration from our partners.